South Delhi luxury floors touch ₹55 crore as prices climb up to 34%

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi into eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates, and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories. Categories A and B are the most exclusive locations, situated in South Delhi. Categories A and B are the most exclusive locations, situated in South Delhi. South Delhi’s premium housing market continued to outperform broader NCR real estate in 2025, with prices of independent luxury floors rising by up to 34% year-on-year, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category-II real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund.

According to the report, the price of independent floors rose between 25-34% in Category-A South Delhi colonies. Some of the Category A colonies are Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Shanti Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, Panchsheel, etc. The average price of a 2,500 sq ft independent floor rose from ₹14.5 crore in 2024 to ₹19.5 crore in 2025, while a 6,000 sq ft floor increased from ₹32 crore to ₹40 crore, reflecting continued interest in large, low-density homes with modern amenities. "For a 2500 sq. ft. floor in Category A colony, the price has risen from Rs 10-19 crore in 2024 to Rs 14-25 crore in 2025. Similarly for a 6000 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from Rs 19-45 crore in 2024 to Rs 25-55 crore in 2025," noted the report.

Price appreciation was also visible in Category-B colonies such as Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, Gulmohar Park and Anand Lok, where independent floor prices rose between 22% and 26%. For example, the average price of a 2,500 sq ft floor increased from ₹8.5 crore in 2024 to ₹10.75 crore in 2025, while 3,200 sq ft floors rose from ₹13.5 crore to ₹16.5 crore over the same period. "For a 2500 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from Rs 7-10 crore in 2024 to Rs 9-12.5 crore in 2025. Similarly, for a 3200 sq. ft. floor, the prices have risen from Rs 11-16 crore in 2024 to Rs 14-19 crore in 2025," the report said.

According to the report, the price momentum is being supported by low supply, redevelopment activity, and migration of affluent households toward South Delhi, where buyers prefer floor-wise ownership, enhanced security features, and lifestyle amenities. Local landowners are increasingly choosing redevelopment projects to unlock higher capital values and rental yields, supported by better utilisation of permissible floor space index (FSI). , “The steady migration of affluent households from other parts of Delhi towards South Delhi - driven by its superior social infrastructure, iconic value and lifestyle offering - has significantly boosted demand. Limited availability of land, preference for low- density living, security and the growing appeal of floor-wise ownership have together sustained pricing momentum," Jalan further added. “The persistent low-supply and high-demand dynamics in South Delhi continue to drive strong price appreciation for independent floors. This trend is being reinforced by local landowners increasingly opting for redevelopment to unlock higher capital values, improve rental yields and accommodate evolving family requirements. Improved utilisation of permissible FSI has enabled larger, better-designed homes with modern amenities, further enhancing buyer appeal," said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund (GGF).