New FD from Union Bank offers 6.75% Interest + Free Rs 5 lakh health cover

Union Bank of India has launched an innovative term deposit product titled ‘Union Wellness Deposit’, aimed at offering a dual benefit of wealth creation and health protection for its retail customers.

Designed specifically for resident individuals aged between 18 and 75 years, the Union Wellness Deposit scheme integrates a fixed deposit with a complementary 375-day Super Top-up Health Insurance cover and lifestyle benefits via a RuPay Select Debit Card. For joint accounts, the insurance cover will be applicable only to the primary account holder.

Key features of the scheme include:

Minimum deposit amount: Rs 10 lakh

Maximum deposit amount: Rs 3 crore

Fixed tenure: 375 days

Interest rate: 6.75% per annum (with an additional 0.50% interest for senior citizens)

Health insurance cover: ₹5 lakh Super Top-up with cashless hospitalization

Additional features: Premature closure option and loans against the deposit

A distinctive feature of this product is the inclusion of a 375-day Super Top-up Health Insurance cover, offering a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh with cashless hospitalization facilities.

“The launch of the Union Wellness Deposit reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and premium banking experience to our valued customers. As the first-of-its-kind offering, this product combines wealth creation with a range of health care benefits," said A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India.