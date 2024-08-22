Not just idli and dosa: There is more to serve in South Indian food

There are two good reasons why India loves vegetarian food from the south of the country: It is easy on the stomach and delicious.

“Many South Indian dishes are rich in vegetables and typically cooked with minimal oil, which helps retain their nutrients. Dishes like avial, poriyal, and kootu are great sources of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Dishes make extensive use of spices and herbs like turmeric, curry leaves and mustard seeds known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” says Rukmini Jha, a dietician who lives in Gurugram. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Idlis, steamed or fried, can be eaten as a meal or munched as a snack. “I can’t say fried idlis are healthy but they are definitely better than French fries,” says Subba Rao, who runs a restaurant called Sambarpot in Delhi. Rao’s restaurant seeks to create the flavour of the food his grandma cooked in their home in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.







ALSO READ: Turning the tables: How quick service restaurants are tackling slowdown “The main thing is the ingredient and for that there can be no compromise. Hence, I get Nandini ghee from Tamil Nadu and Vijaya rice powder from down South to create the same magic.” His restaurant serves idlis, various types of dosas, Bengaluru speciality Bisi Bele bhaat, Kerala appams, Andhra’s pesarattu dosas. An Instagram hit on the menu is Unicorn Dosa, "which maintains the traditional taste and ingredients of a classic dosa but adds a vibrant and visually appealing twist with natural food colours."

There is not one South Indian food but five different styles hailing from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Some of the bestselling dishes at my joint are Puttu with Kadala curry from Kerala, Ragi Mudde from Karnataka, Miryala rasam from Andhra and Telangana's chepala pulusu,” says Aman Chainani, founder and managing director of Pacific Hospitality which runs a South Indian restaurant called AIDU at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.



"The South Indian cuisine that is commonly found in North India, especially in cities like Delhi, is predominantly influenced by the Udupi style of cooking from Karnataka. Udupi cuisine is a well-known vegetarian tradition that has gained popularity across India, particularly for dishes like idli, dosa, vada, and sambar. But then this is one amongst many,” says Chainani.

The five styles of south Indian food are unique on their own. Andhra dishes are cooked with chilli powder, tamarind, mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, and garlic. Pickles like Gongura are a signature of the cuisine.

Tamil Nadu cuisine – ranging from the mild flavours of Pongal to spicy Chettinad dishes – is marked by slow-cooked vegetables. Tamarind and dried red chillies are commonly used for sourness and heat. Key spices include Polachi Kori, Kuzhambu, sambar powder, rasam powder and Chettinad masala and idli podi. Tamarind, curry leaves, mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds are used for tempering.



Kerala cuisine uses coconut in various forms: Grated, milk, and oil. Steaming and slow-cooking methods are common, especially for rice-based dishes and seafood. The key masalas include Malabar masala, coconut-based masalas, and fish curry masala. Mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and tamarind are also common in tempering.





ALSO READ: Amul strongest food brand in the world in 2024: Brand Finance report Karnataka food is a balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours. Steaming is common for dishes like idli and kadubu (steamed rice dumplings). Dry roasting and tempering are often used in curries and side dishes. Key masalas include Bisi Bele Bath powder, rasam powder, and sambar powder. Coconut and jaggery are frequently used to balance flavours. The Udupi style of cooking emphasises using simple spices and ingredients.



Telangana cuisine is marked by its bold, spicy, and tangy flavours. Like Andhra, Telangana food is often fiery with the use of red chili powder and tamarind. Slow cooking and frying are prevalent. The key masalas are similar to Andhra, but often in even spicier preparations. Common ones include garam masala, green chilies, and red chilli powder.



“A common misconception is that South Indian cuisine is limited to vegetarian dishes like idli and dosa, overshadowing its rich non-vegetarian offerings,” says Sumit Govind Sharma, founder of Mumbai restaurant TAT and director of Monarch Hospitality.

“Coastal South Indian cuisine, in particular, is known for its robust flavours and variety featuring seafood and meats that are often overlooked. The assumption that South Indian food is simplistic doesn’t do justice to its complexity and depth,” he says.







Restaurant City Price for two (in Rs) Dakshin, ITC Hotels Multiple cities 4,000-6,000 Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel (veg, non veg thali) Chennai 3,500-4,000 Avartana, ITC Grand Chola (7-13 course meals) Chennai 7,000-10,000 MTR 1924 Bengaluru 600-800 Jamavar, The Leela Palace Multiple cities 7,000-10,000 Annamaya, Andaz Delhi Delhi 4,000-6,500 Samudra, Trident Chennai 3,500-5,500 AIDU Hyderabad 1,600-3,000 TAT Mumbai 2,000-4,000 TAT's signature dishes are Meen Pullyabaisse, seafood inspired by Pondicherry, and Vendakkya Iguru Kura, an Andhra-style stir-fried okra. “At TAT, we take pride in serving dishes that are not commonly found in other restaurants. Our Kadal Unavu Thattu, a coastal seafood platter, and Kozi Kurmulak, a spicy chicken dish, are just a few examples of the unique offerings on our menu,” says Sudhir Pai, head chef and hospitality consultant.