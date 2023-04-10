Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

If your income exceeds 15G/15H limit but you qualify for tax deduction at a lower rate, use Form 13

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
Premium
Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

April is the ideal time to plan your tax strategy for the new financial year. Taxpayers can, for instance, avoid tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest income from fixed deposits (FDs) using Form 15G or 15H. You can also claim exemption from filing an income tax return (ITR) by submitting Form 12BBA. Forms 15G and 15H The Income-Tax (I-T) law allows taxpayers to receive certain income (interest,

Topics :TDStaxPersonal Finance Financial planning

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Also Read

PAN-Aadhar link to ITR filing: Complete these 5 financial tasks by March 31

Common ITR form will make tax-filing easier, reduce time taken, say experts

CBDT extends last date for filing TDS for non-salaried individuals

No TDS on remunerations, salaries or commission paid to partners: ITAT

CBDT proposes common ITR with focus on crypto assets declaration

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Fund pick: DSP Midcap Fund

Skilling the smart way: Selecting the right online course for your career

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story