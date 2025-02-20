NPCI warns against call merging scam: How to remain protected

Authorities in India have issued warnings about a new scam known as the Call Merging Scam, which targets users by tricking them into revealing their One-Time Passwords (OTPs). This scam has raised significant concerns, particularly from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“Scammers are using call merging to trick you into revealing OTPs. Don’t fall for it! Stay alert and protect your money,” NPCI said on social media platform X.

How the call merging scam works

Initial contact: The scam begins with a phone call from a fraudster who claims to have obtained your number from a mutual friend.

Request to merge calls: The scammer then asks the victim to merge the call with another individual, who they claim is their “friend” calling from a different number.

Connection to OTP call: Once the victim merges the calls, they are unknowingly connected to a legitimate OTP verification call from their bank.

Revealing the OTP: The timing is orchestrated so that when the bank's automated system requests the OTP, the victim inadvertently shares it with the scammer.

Unauthorised transactions: With the OTP in hand, scammers can complete unauthorised transactions, resulting in financial losses for the victim.

How to remain protected

UPI has outlined several precautionary measures to protect users from fraud. First, individuals should refrain from merging calls from unknown numbers, as scammers often exploit this tactic to build trust.

It is crucial to verify the identity of any caller claiming to be a bank representative or a familiar contact before proceeding with any action.

Lastly, if an OTP is received for a transaction that was not initiated, it should be reported immediately by calling 1930, the national cyber-crime helpline. Additionally, informing the bank is essential to prevent potential fraud.

“We believe that the right mix of financial awareness and AI-driven security can help safeguard users from such threats. AI-powered fraud detection tools, like machine learning-based anomaly detection and behavioural analytics, are helping identify suspicious activity in real time. Features such as biometric authentication are adding extra layers of security, while advanced natural language processing is improving scam detection, and can go a long way in protecting what’s yours,” said Kiran Nambiar, CEO & Co-founder, MyFi (an AI powered financial assistant that serves to break down the complexities around investing).