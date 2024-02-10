Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Odisha CM raises pension for beneficiaries under social security schemes

Each of them will receive the minimum enhanced amount between February 20 and 25, a release issued by the CMO said

Under the MBPY scheme, beneficiaries up to 79 years of age were eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 500, while those beyond 80 years Rs 700 per month
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 8:43 PM IST
In a relief for the distressed people covered under various social security schemes, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday announced a hike of Rs 500 each in their monthly pension.

As many as 36.75 lakh beneficiaries would receive the revised amount from February.

Each of them will receive the minimum enhanced amount between February 20 and 25, a release issued by the CMO said.

The beneficiaries include elderly, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, AIDS patients, transgenders, orphan children and widows of COVID victims.

In 2008, the state government introduced the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) after merging two old schemes of the 1980s.

Under the MBPY scheme, beneficiaries up to 79 years of age were eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 500, while those beyond 80 years Rs 700 per month.

Similarly, beneficiaries with 60 per cent or more disability and above 80 years of age were eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 900.

They will now get Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 per month, respectively, the release said.

The state will now spend Rs 3,683 crore towards payment of pension under social security schemes, it said.

The amount was Rs 2,685 crore till January.

Similarly, ahead of the 2019 general elections for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly, the state government had raised the pension amount by Rs 200 under various social security schemes.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

