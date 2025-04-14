Odisha hikes DA by 2% for govt staff; check recent raise in other states

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has recently announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, increasing the rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent. The increase, effective retrospectively from January 1, 2025, will benefit approximately 0.85 million employees and pensioners. The enhanced allowance will be disbursed as cash along with April salaries, providing much-needed relief amid rising inflation.

This move aligns Odisha with similar DA revisions announced by other states and the central government in 2025. Here’s a look at recent DA hikes across India:

Union government

Also Read

The central government implemented a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners. DA has risen from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, resulting in a salary increase. A previous hike, in July 2024, raised DA from 50 per cent to 53 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh

On April 9, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved a 2 per cent DA hike for state employees and pensioners. This increase also raises the DA rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, effective January 1, 2025. Around 1.6 million employees and nearly 1.2 million pensioners will benefit from this decision. The revised allowance will be reflected in May salaries, with arrears for January to March disbursed separately.

Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a similar 2 per cent DA hike on April 4, effective from January 1, 2025. State employees and pensioners will receive the revised amount before the Bihu festival, with arrears cleared in April and May.

The government periodically revises DA and DR rates, taking into account inflationary trends and price indices to ensure that the real value of earnings for employees and pensioners remains protected.

To check if DA has been credited to your salary as a central government employee, you can follow these steps:

Check your salary slip

The most straightforward way to verify if the DA has been credited is to review your salary slip for the month of April 2025. The DA amount should be clearly listed as a separate component of your gross salary.

Bank statement

You can also check your bank statement in April. The credited salary will reflect the increased DA, including any arrears from January to March 2025. Look for the total amount deposited in your account and compare it with your previous month's salary to identify any increases.

Online portals

Many government departments provide online access to payslips and salary details. Log into your department's official portal or the Employee Self portal if available. Here, you can view detailed pay slip information, including components like basic pay, DA, and other allowances.

Contact HR or accounts department

If you are unable to find the information online or through your salary slip, consider reaching out to your human resources or accounts department. They can provide clarification on whether the DA has been credited and assist with any discrepancies.