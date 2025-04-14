Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Odisha hikes DA by 2% for govt staff; check recent raise in other states

Odisha hikes DA by 2% for govt staff; check recent raise in other states

Odisha government employees will receive the increased DA as cash benefit along with their April salary

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has recently announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, increasing the rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent. The increase, effective retrospectively from January 1, 2025, will benefit approximately 0.85 million employees and pensioners. The enhanced allowance will be disbursed as cash along with April salaries, providing much-needed relief amid rising inflation.
 
This move aligns Odisha with similar DA revisions announced by other states and the central government in 2025. Here’s a look at recent DA hikes across India:
 
Union government
 

Also Read

DA arrears for central govt employees: Check payment date & amount received

Cabinet approves 2% hike in dearness allowance of central govt employees

Jharkhand govt hikes DA of employees by 7%, effective from July 1, 2024

Jharkhand hikes employees' dearness allowance by 3%: Check benefits

Dearness allowance of Gujarat govt employees, pensioners hiked by 3%

The central government implemented a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners. DA has risen from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, resulting in a salary increase. A previous hike, in July 2024, raised DA from 50 per cent to 53 per cent.
 
Uttar Pradesh
 
On April 9, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved a 2 per cent DA hike for state employees and pensioners. This increase also raises the DA rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, effective January 1, 2025. Around 1.6 million employees and nearly 1.2 million pensioners will benefit from this decision. The revised allowance will be reflected in May salaries, with arrears for January to March disbursed separately.
  Assam
 
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a similar 2 per cent DA hike on April 4, effective from January 1, 2025. State employees and pensioners will receive the revised amount before the Bihu festival, with arrears cleared in April and May.
 
The government periodically revises DA and DR rates, taking into account inflationary trends and price indices to ensure that the real value of earnings for employees and pensioners remains protected.
 
To check if DA has been credited to your salary as a central government employee, you can follow these steps:
 
Check your salary slip
  The most straightforward way to verify if the DA has been credited is to review your salary slip for the month of April 2025. The DA amount should be clearly listed as a separate component of your gross salary.
  Bank statement
 
You can also check your bank statement in April. The credited salary will reflect the increased DA, including any arrears from January to March 2025. Look for the total amount deposited in your account and compare it with your previous month's salary to identify any increases.
  Online portals
 
Many government departments provide online access to payslips and salary details. Log into your department's official portal or the Employee Self portal if available. Here, you can view detailed pay slip information, including components like basic pay, DA, and other allowances.
  Contact HR or accounts department
 
If you are unable to find the information online or through your salary slip, consider reaching out to your human resources or accounts department. They can provide clarification on whether the DA has been credited and assist with any discrepancies.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bollywood Singer Shaan, wife buy plot-plus-bungalow in Pune for Rs 10 cr

Document drama galore: Top reasons PF claims get rejected-and how to fix it

South Delhi, luxe realty, 20%+ returns: Decoding GGF's investment strategy

HDFC Bank cuts saving account interest rate, now offers 2.75 per cent

US Visa Bulletin May 2025: EB-5 green card for Indians delayed 6 months

Topics :Dearness AllowanceBS Web Reportsfinance

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story