Odisha's Subhadra Yojana gives 3.5 mn women Rs 5,000: How to check status

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday gave Rs 5,000 each to more than 3.5 million women under a welfare programme called Subhadra Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the women-centric scheme on September 17 when Rs 5,000 was sent to the accounts of around 2.51 million beneficiaries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A total of around 6 million women have so far been given the benefits of the Subhadra Yojana. As many as 12 million women have registered under the scheme. Majhi said Subhadra Yojana is the biggest-ever welfare scheme in Odisha, helping more than 10 million women.

How to check Subhadra Yojana beneficiary status

Go to subhadra.odisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for "beneficiary list" option.

Choose your district, tehsil, gram panchayat, and ward.

The list will show names of approved beneficiaries. If your name is on the list, you're eligible for DBT payments.

If your name is included, the payment will be transferred directly to your bank account via DBT.

About Subhadra Scheme

It is named after Subhadra, the younger sibling of Lord Jagannath, the presiding deity of Odisha.

Eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 will receive a total of Rs 50,000 over five years, spanning from 2024–2025 to 2028–2029.

Each year, Rs 10,000 will be provided in two equal instalments. The first instalment of Rs 5,000 will be made on Rakhi Purnima (Raksha Bandhan, which typically falls in August) and the second on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The funds will be directly transferred into the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring smooth transactions linked to Aadhaar verification.

Subhadra Card, an ATM-cum-debit card, will be provided to all beneficiaries to create a sense of identity and facilitate financial transactions.

The scheme incentivises digital transactions by providing an additional benefit of Rs. 500 to 100 women in each gram panchayat or urban local body who make the highest number of digital transactions.

Who is not eligible for scheme

Women from economically well-off families, government employees, and Income Tax payers will not be eligible for the scheme.

Women who receive assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month (or Rs 18,000 or more per year) under any other government scheme will also be excluded.

Who is eligible for the scheme

Only women who are natives of Odisha are eligible.

The woman's name must be linked to the ration card of her household.

The total family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per year.

The scheme is available to women between the ages of 21 and 60 years.

How to enrol in Subhadra Yojana

Online application:

Visit the Subhadra Portal: Applicants can visit the official Subhadra Yojana portal to apply online.

Offline application:

Applicants can visit the nearest Anganwadi centre, block office, local block office or Common Service Center (CSC) to collect the application form.

Carefully fill out the form with accurate information.

Submit the completed form at the Common Service Center (CSC).

If any mistakes are found in the form, the application will not be accepted.

For more information or assistance, applicants can contact the toll-free helpline number 14678.

How can beneficiaries complete the e-KYC process?

Beneficiaries can complete the e-KYC process by using face authentication on the SUBHADRA Portal or Mobile application with their Aadhaar number.