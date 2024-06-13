Who is Mohan Charan Majhi? Key details about Odisha's 15th Chief Minister

Bhubaneswar witnessed a significant political shift on Tuesday evening as Mohan Charan Majhi was named the 15th Chief Minister of Odisha, following a BJP legislature party meeting. The meeting saw the presence of high-profile leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who were designated as party observers.

In a historic first for the BJP in Odisha, Majhi, alongside his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, took office after the party secured a clear mandate in the state. This victory marks the end of the BJD’s 24-year rule, with the BJP capturing 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, while the BJD obtained 51 seats. The Congress won 14 seats, CPI(M) one, and Independents three.

The oath-taking ceremony, administered by Governor Rabghubar Das, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and several Union Ministers, reflecting the significance of this political transition. At 53, Majhi becomes the third tribal chief minister of Odisha, after Hemanand Biswal and Giridhar Gamang.

Who is Mohan Majhi, the new Odisha CM?

Majhi, a prominent tribal leader from the Santhal community, has been a four-time MLA from the Keonjhar constituency, reserved for scheduled tribes. He secured a decisive victory in the 2024 elections, winning by 11,577 votes against BJD’s Meena Majhi.

His political journey began in 2000 when he won the Odisha Assembly Elections. He had defeated Congress candidate Jagadish Naik by 22,163 votes in Keonjhar. Since then, Majhi has represented Keonjhar in 2004, 2019, and now 2024.

He is also a former sarpanch of the Raikala panchayat. In addition to his political endeavours, he was also involved with Saraswati Sishu Mandir, a school linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangathan (RSS).

According to his election affidavit, Majhi completed higher secondary education at Jhumpura High School in 1987 and graduated from Anandapur College in 1990. He holds a BA from Chandra Sekhar College and an LLB from Dhenkanal Law College.

His previous tenures were marked by his commitment to public service and effective leadership, earning him a respected place in Odisha’s political arena. Notably, Majhi has been an advocate for responsible mining practices, raising concerns about excessive iron ore and manganese mining in 2009, leading to an investigation by retired Supreme Court judge Justice MB Shah.