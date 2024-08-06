7% interest on savings a/c: DBS Bank launches 'Golden Circle' for elderly

DBS Bank India has introduced a comprehensive banking programme tailored specifically for senior citizens called 'DBS Golden Circle.' Senior citizens can earn higher interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits compared to regular customers while also get cyber insurance coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh to protect against financial fraud.

Customers can choose from various interest payout options for fixed deposits and enjoy penalty-free withdrawals. The programme offers a range of perks such as zero transaction fees, discounts on locker rentals, and access to exclusive lifestyle offers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Senior citizens can earn an interest rate of up to 7% per annum on savings account balances above Rs 4 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, they can benefit from an enhanced interest rate of 0.50% per annum on fixed deposits with a tenure ranging from 376 days to 540 days. These competitive interest rates enable senior citizens to effectively grow their savings and achieve greater financial stability.