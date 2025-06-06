On waiting list for train ticket?Websites offer three-fold refund assurance

While preparing for summer holidays, people often face the uncertainty of being on waiting lists for train tickets. As help, travel websites Ixigo, RedBus and MakeMyTrip have rolled out a new feature, ‘ticket confirmation assurance,’ which offers up to three times money-back guarantee in case your ticket isn’t confirmed.

What is ‘confirmation assurance’

This new feature is designed for people booking waitlisted train tickets. Travellers can choose an optional "assurance" while booking tickets and get either a confirmed alternative travel option or a refund of up to 3x the ticket cost, depending on the terms of the platform.

The assurance plan acts like a travel insurance policy for uncertain train bookings. If your ticket doesn't get confirmed by the time of chart preparation, the platforms will: Try to arrange an alternative confirmed train or bus ticket Or refund up to three times the cost you paid for your ticket and assurance How it works The feature is available across the major travel booking apps. Here’s how it typically functions: Ixigo: Offers 2x or 3x money-back guarantee options during train ticket booking for waitlisted passengers. RedBus: Tries to auto-book an alternative bus ticket if the train ticket remains unconfirmed.

MakeMyTrip: Gives multiple assurance options including refunds or alternative travel based on availability. This service usually comes with an added cost, the ‘assurance fee’, which depends on the ticket type, travel date, and platform. Why this matters for travellers With high demand for train tickets, especially during holidays and festivals, waitlists are a common headache for Indian travellers. According to IRCTC trends, thousands of passengers are left stranded due to unconfirmed bookings. This assurance offers peace of mind and helps avoid last-minute cancellations or expensive alternatives. For families, elderly travellers or those with fixed travel plans, the value of a confirmed seat or a full refund can be significant.