Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know

HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know

Customers should plan payments and transactions to avoid inconvenience, says lender

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Bank has announced a four-hour planned downtime on Sunday, June 8, during which several digital services will be unavailable temporarily as systems are upgraded.
 

When and what will be affected?

 
The downtime will be from 2.30 am to 6.30 am (IST), according to an official communication from the bank.
 
During this period, the following services will be impacted:
 
  • UPI transactions linked to HDFC Bank savings and current accounts 
  • UPI payments made using RuPay credit cards issued by HDFC Bank 
  • HDFC Mobile Banking app-based UPI services 
  • UPI transactions via third-party apps (TPAPs) that are supported by HDFC Bank 
  • Merchant UPI transactions routed through HDFC Bank
 
The bank said that only the services mentioned above will be paused and normal operations will resume immediately after the maintenance window.
 

What should customers do

 
Customers who rely on UPI for bill payments, shopping, or merchant settlements are advised to plan their transactions before or after the maintenance window. This is particularly important for businesses and professionals who may need seamless transaction support during that timeframe.
 
If urgent transfers are required, customers can use internet banking or debit/credit card payments.
 
While the disruption is temporary, HDFC Bank's scheduled maintenance underscores the growing dependence on digital banking platforms, particularly UPI. Such periodic upgrades are crucial to ensure long-term service stability and security, especially given the surge in online transactions across India.
 
The bank has assured users that the move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and has thanked customers for their patience and cooperation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI rate cut: EMIs may fall to Rs 68,000-70,000 for Rs 1 crore home loan

Rs 500 notes are not being withdrawn: Govt rejects fake YouTube video

RBI cuts repo rate to 5.5%: What it means for your loans, EMIs and savings

Bad news for FDs: Rates to fall sharply as RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps

New to investing? BSE's free Nivesh Mitra app helps you learn without risk

Topics :HDFC HDFC BankHDFC BankBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story