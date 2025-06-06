HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know

HDFC Bank has announced a four-hour planned downtime on Sunday, June 8, during which several digital services will be unavailable temporarily as systems are upgraded.

When and what will be affected?

The downtime will be from 2.30 am to 6.30 am (IST), according to an official communication from the bank.

During this period, the following services will be impacted:

UPI transactions linked to HDFC Bank savings and current accounts

UPI payments made using RuPay credit cards issued by HDFC Bank

HDFC Mobile Banking app-based UPI services

UPI transactions via third-party apps (TPAPs) that are supported by HDFC Bank

Merchant UPI transactions routed through HDFC Bank

The bank said that only the services mentioned above will be paused and normal operations will resume immediately after the maintenance window.

What should customers do Customers who rely on UPI for bill payments, shopping, or merchant settlements are advised to plan their transactions before or after the maintenance window. This is particularly important for businesses and professionals who may need seamless transaction support during that timeframe. If urgent transfers are required, customers can use internet banking or debit/credit card payments. While the disruption is temporary, HDFC Bank's scheduled maintenance underscores the growing dependence on digital banking platforms, particularly UPI. Such periodic upgrades are crucial to ensure long-term service stability and security, especially given the surge in online transactions across India.