Outlook for debt funds improves, but avoid chasing long-duration gains

The 10-year Indian government bond yield, which stood at 6.66 per cent when the US-Iran conflict began, rose to a peak of 7.14 per cent before retreating to around 6.77 per cent.

With the backdrop turning more favourable, longer-duration debt funds have benefited the most from the rally. Experts, however, caution against taking an outsized exposure to them and suggest keeping the bulk of one's debt allocation in short- to medium-duration funds.

India's macro environment has changed significantly over the past fortnight and has become more supportive for debt funds. Brent crude rose from around $70 at the start of the conflict to an intraday peak of $126. It has now retreated to around $72-73 per barrel.

"RBI has fully subsidised forex hedging costs for banks raising FCNR deposits in the three- to five-year category. It has also introduced concessional ECB swap facilities for public sector undertakings," says Amit Modani, senior fund manager, Shriram Asset Management Company.

Measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have also improved the environment for debt funds. "Steps to attract foreign flows through foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) by public sector undertaking (PSU) lenders should support inflows," says Devang Shah, head of fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund.

Lower crude prices should reduce India's import bill and ease concerns around the current account deficit. If the truce holds, inflation expectations should also moderate.

Bond markets have rallied. "Yields have fallen by about 40 to 50 basis points or more across the curve, reversing a large part of the rise caused by the Middle East conflict and higher crude prices," says Shah.

There is also a strong possibility of Indian bonds being added to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index. "Such inclusion could bring another $20-25 billion of flows," says Shah.

Government measures have also helped. "The removal of taxes levied on foreign investors' capital gains and interest income from government securities is a positive step," says Modani. Shah says that following the tax changes, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested around ₹40,000 crore in government bonds.

Inflation-related risks remain. "These include possible supply chain disruptions in West Asia. The RBI has flagged the possibility of a deficient monsoon," says Modani. The RBI expects consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation to rise to 5.9 per cent in the third quarter and to average 5.1 per cent for the financial year 2026-27.

The truce is uneasy and the situation in West Asia remains uncertain. "Investors should wait for about two months for greater clarity," says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Inflation pressure and expectations of a sharp rise in interest rates have eased. "The tone of the RBI and the Monetary Policy Committee members suggests they are not in a hurry to raise rates," says Shah.

"Around 90 per cent of the positive impact of the truce appears to be already priced in," says Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer and author.

Avoid chasing gains in long-duration funds

Long-duration debt funds have gained the most from the decline in yields. However, as Sen points out, they have already benefited from the fall. "Incremental returns from here may not be significant," he says. According to him, there is no compelling rate-cycle argument for entering long-duration funds at this stage.