Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Over 300% returns on Sovereign Gold Bond: 2017 series hits Rs 12,801 payout

Over 300% returns on Sovereign Gold Bond: 2017 series hits Rs 12,801 payout

The series has delivered an exceptional simple return of 341%, setting a redemption price of Rs 12,801 per gram

SBG, sovereign gold bonds
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Investors in the sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2017-18 Series-XI will receive a redemption price of Rs 12,801 per gram from December 11, marking one of the strongest payouts for the scheme since inception. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed the premature redemption price for SGB 2019-20 Series-I at the same level, as both series follow the identical valuation formula.
 

How the 2017 series generated a 341 per cent return

The 2017-18 Series-XI was issued at Rs 2,952 per gram (Rs 2,902 for online subscribers). With the final redemption price set at Rs 12,801, investors earn an absolute gain of Rs 9,899 per gram over the eight-year tenure. It translates to a simple return of about 341 per cent, excluding the 2.5 per cent annual interest that SGBs pay during the holding period.
 
Key figures for 2017-18 Series-XI 
• Issue date: December 11, 2017
• Issue price: Rs 2,952 (Rs 2,902 for online buyers)
• Redemption price: Rs 12,801
• Absolute gain: Rs 9,899 per gram
• Simple return: 341 per cent (excluding interest)
 
The redemption value is computed as the simple average of the closing price of 999-purity gold published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association for the three business days preceding the maturity date.
 

Premature exit for 2019-20 Series-I

 
While SGBs carry an eight-year maturity, the RBI allows early exit after the fifth year, but only on interest payment dates. For the 2019-20 Series-I, issued on 11 June 2019, the first eligible premature redemption date falling this cycle is 11 December 2025. Holders opting for this exit will also receive Rs 12,801 per gram.
 
Key figures for 2019-20 Series-I
• Issue price: Rs 3,196 (Rs 3,146 for online subscribers)
• Eligible early redemption date: 11 December 2025
• Redemption price: Rs 12,801
 

Why investors prefer SGBs over physical gold

 
SGBs offer a regulated, cost-efficient alternative to physical gold. They eliminate storage and purity risks and provide annual interest, which physical gold does not. The bonds are tradable, transferable and can be pledged as collateral. The redemption amount is tax-free for individual investors upon maturity.
 
Benefits include:
• No storage or insurance cost
• 2.5 per cent annual interest
• Capital gains tax exemption at maturity
• Backed by the Government of India
• Seamless redemption into bank accounts
 
At the same time, the value remains linked to market gold prices, so returns can fluctuate. A fall in gold prices could reduce redemption proceeds, though the quantity of gold purchased remains protected.
 

How redemption works

 
Investors receive an intimation one month before maturity. On the due date, the proceeds are credited directly to the investor’s registered bank account. Any change in bank or contact details must be updated with the bank, the post office, SHCIL, or the depository participant to avoid delays.
 
Notably, no new SGB tranches have been announced since February 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹10-15 Lakh covers surge, 6 in 10 health policies come from smaller cities

Unable to report foreign assets in revising tax returns? Here is what to do

Your NPS can now invest in gold, silver, REITs, IPOs: Here's why it matters

Is your MF portfolio drifting? How to review it for stronger 2026 returns

Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.1%: Check banks' offers

Topics :Gold BondsSovereign Gold BondBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story