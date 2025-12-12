Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹10-15 Lakh covers surge, 6 in 10 health policies come from smaller cities

₹10-15 Lakh covers surge, 6 in 10 health policies come from smaller cities

Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions contribute 62% of all new health policies, overtaking metros as the primary demand centres.

Health Insurance
Families in tier-2 and 3 regions prefer comprehensive floater covers over individual plans - reflecting the multi-generational household structure in smaller towns.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
 Over the last five years, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have gone from being secondary markets to becoming the dominant force for India’s health insurance market —now accounting for 62% of all new health insurance policies sold, shows a five-year analysis of Policybazaar’s data.
 
Premium affordability barriers are dissolving as over 40% of Tier-3 users pay via monthly EMIs, while protection depth is rising sharply with nearly half of all hinterland buyers choosing ₹10–15 lakh covers. 
 
Add-on adoption has surged—up 207% in Tier-2 and 179% in Tier-3—and modular plans now make up 96% of all policies sold nationwide. 
 
As renewals rise in parallel with new purchases and hospitalisation continues to drive over 80% of claims, the data makes one thing clear: India’s health insurance boom is no longer metro-led. It is being fuelled by Bharat’s growing awareness, rising incomes, and a decisive shift toward comprehensive financial protection.
 
1. Bharat Takes Over: 62% of New Policies Now Come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 Regions
 
Five years ago, metros dominated health insurance purchases. That story has flipped.
 
Share of policies sold (FY22 → FY26):
 
Tier-1: 46% → 38%
Tier-2: 23% → 24%
Tier-3: 31% → 38%
 
Together, Tier-2 and Tier-3 now contribute 62% of all health policies.
 
What this means for users:
 
  • Insurance awareness is no longer metro-centric.
  • Digital onboarding, WhatsApp-led servicing, and regional-language outreach are expanding access.
  • A massive base of first-time buyers is emerging outside big cities.
 
2. Higher Covers Become the Norm: ₹10–15 Lakh Policies Surge
 
The most dramatic shift is not just in volume but in depth of coverage.
 
Tier-2 India:
Covers above ₹15 lakh: 1% (FY22) → 13% (FY26)
 
₹10–14 lakh covers: 27% → 47%
 
Tier-3 India:
 
Covers above ₹15 lakh: 3% → 14%
₹10–14 lakh covers: 24% → 49%
 
A ₹10 lakh+ cover is now mainstream even in smaller towns — a response to rising medical inflation, post-pandemic risk awareness, and the reality that ₹3–5 lakh policies no longer offer adequate protection.
 
3. Add-on Adoption Shows Families Want Better — Not Cheaper — Coverage
 
As users understand claim patterns and out-of-pocket risks better, they are upgrading protection through add-ons.
 
Add-on adoption (% increase) & share of policies with >₹10 lakh SI:
  • Tier Add-on Adoption Policies with >₹10L SI
  • Tier 1 228% 76%
  • Tier 2 207% 60%
  • Tier 3 179% 63%
 
On average:
 
  • Tier-1 buyers choose 2.2 add-ons
  • Tier-2 choose 2 add-ons
  • Tier-3 choose 1.7 add-ons
 
Consumables cover, room-rent relaxation, OPD benefits and cumulative bonus top the adoption list.
 
What this signals:
 
Users in smaller towns are beginning to behave like evolved metro buyers—they want richer, holistic protection, not bare-minimum plans.
 
4. Modular Plans Now Dominate: 96% of All Sales Across India
 
Nearly all health plans sold today—across metros, Tier-2 and Tier-3—are modular.
 
These plans bundle:
 
  • OPD
  • Modern treatment benefits
  • Consumables
  • Maternity
  • No-claim bonus enhancements
 
Why modular plans matter to smaller towns:
 
They dramatically reduce out-of-pocket spends for middle-income families, especially at private hospitals where OPD and consumables can significantly inflate bills.
 
5. EMIs Reshape Affordability: Over 40% of Tier-3 Users Pay Monthly
 
The EMI model, introduced in FY23, has become a gamechanger—especially outside metros.
 
For young parents, gig workers and small-business owners, monthly payments remove affordability barriers and make higher covers feasible.
 
6. What Families Buy: Tier-2 & 3 Prefer Family Floaters
 
Family structure heavily influences policy choice.
 
Smaller towns prefer family floaters, reflecting joint families and multi-generational coverage needs. 
Families in tier-2 and 3 regions prefer comprehensive floater covers over individual plans
 
7. Renewals & New Sales Rising Together — A Sign of Habit Formation
 
Earlier, Tier-2/3 growth came mainly from first-time buyers. Now, renewals are rising alongside new sales.
 
This indicates:
 
  • Higher long-term awareness
  • Lower churn
  • Health insurance is entering the monthly household budget
  • Users are seeing value and staying covered year after year
 
8. Claims Are Still Hospitalisation-Led: Inpatient Care Dominates at 80%
 
Claims data shows how customers use their insurance.
 
  • Tier-2/3 hospital claim split:
  • Hospitalisation: 80.70%
  • OPD: 11.90%
  • Day-care: 6.70%
  • Maternity: 0.60%
  • Diagnostics: 0.10%
 
What it reveals:
 
  • Inpatient care continues to drive insurance use.
  • But OPD + day-care now form nearly 20% of claims — showing gradual broadening of utilisation.
  • Higher sum insured purchases align with rising hospitalisation costs in Tier-2/3 markets.
 
Siddharth Singhal, Head of Health Insurance at Policybazaar, sums up this transformation:
 
“India’s health insurance growth is increasingly being driven by Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. What’s encouraging is not just the scale, but the shift in quality — customers are opting for higher covers, modular plans and EMIs. This reflects deeper understanding of healthcare costs and a more structured approach to long-term protection.” 
Key insights at a glance:
  •  Non-metro India now leads health insurance growth: Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions contribute 62% of all new health policies, overtaking metros as the primary demand centres.
  • Higher cover is no longer a metro phenomenon: Nearly 1 in 2 policies in Tier-2 and Tier-3 now have ₹10–15 lakh coverage.
  • EMIs are reshaping affordability: Over 40% of Tier-3 customers now pay premiums monthly.
  •  Coverage quality is improving: Strong adoption of add-ons and modular plans shows customers are upgrading protection.
  • Health insurance is becoming habitual: Rising renewals alongside new sales indicate repeat behaviour and longer-term engagement.
  •  Family protection dominates smaller towns: ~60% of policies in Tier-2 and Tier-3 are family Floaters
  • Claims remain hospitalisation-heavy: Over 80% of claims originate from inpatient treatment.

  •  

  • Health insurance in smaller towns is still predominantly used for inpatient care rather than routine medical expenses.
  •  OPD and day-care together account for nearly one-fifth of claims, indicating gradual expansion beyond only hospitalisation.
  •  The claims mix aligns with the rising preference for higher sum insured policies in hinterland markets.
  • Comprehensive hospitalisation cover remains central to protection planning in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions.
    •    

    Already subscribed? Log in

    Subscribe to read the full story →
    *Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

    Smart Quarterly

    ₹900

    3 Months

    ₹300/Month

    SAVE 25%

    Smart Essential

    ₹2,700

    1 Year

    ₹225/Month

    SAVE 46%
    *Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

    Super Saver

    ₹3,900

    2 Years

    ₹162/Month

    Subscribe

    Renews automatically, cancel anytime

    Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

    Exclusive premium stories online

    • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

    Complimentary Access to The New York Times

    • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

    Business Standard Epaper

    • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

    Curated Newsletters

    • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

    Market Analysis & Investment Insights

    • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

    Archives

    • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

    Ad-free Reading

    • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

    Seamless Access Across All Devices

    • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

    SAVE 25%
    Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
    Connect with us on WhatsApp

    More From This Section

    Unable to report foreign assets in revising tax returns? Here is what to do

    Your NPS can now invest in gold, silver, REITs, IPOs: Here's why it matters

    Is your MF portfolio drifting? How to review it for stronger 2026 returns

    Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.1%: Check banks' offers

    Mid-Dec bank fixed deposit rates at 5% to 8%: Check best offers here

    Topics :TopUp Health Insurance

    First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

    Explore News

    Next Story