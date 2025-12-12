₹10-15 Lakh covers surge, 6 in 10 health policies come from smaller cities

Over the last five years, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have gone from being secondary markets to becoming the dominant force for India’s health insurance market —now accounting for 62% of all new health insurance policies sold, shows a five-year analysis of Policybazaar’s data.

Premium affordability barriers are dissolving as over 40% of Tier-3 users pay via monthly EMIs, while protection depth is rising sharply with nearly half of all hinterland buyers choosing ₹10–15 lakh covers.

Add-on adoption has surged—up 207% in Tier-2 and 179% in Tier-3—and modular plans now make up 96% of all policies sold nationwide.

As renewals rise in parallel with new purchases and hospitalisation continues to drive over 80% of claims, the data makes one thing clear: India’s health insurance boom is no longer metro-led. It is being fuelled by Bharat’s growing awareness, rising incomes, and a decisive shift toward comprehensive financial protection.

1. Bharat Takes Over: 62% of New Policies Now Come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 Regions

Five years ago, metros dominated health insurance purchases. That story has flipped.

Share of policies sold (FY22 → FY26):

Tier-1: 46% → 38%

Tier-2: 23% → 24%

Tier-3: 31% → 38%

Together, Tier-2 and Tier-3 now contribute 62% of all health policies.

What this means for users:

Insurance awareness is no longer metro-centric.

Digital onboarding, WhatsApp-led servicing, and regional-language outreach are expanding access.

A massive base of first-time buyers is emerging outside big cities.

2. Higher Covers Become the Norm: ₹10–15 Lakh Policies Surge

The most dramatic shift is not just in volume but in depth of coverage.

Tier-2 India:

Covers above ₹15 lakh: 1% (FY22) → 13% (FY26)

₹10–14 lakh covers: 27% → 47%

Tier-3 India:

Covers above ₹15 lakh: 3% → 14%

₹10–14 lakh covers: 24% → 49%

A ₹10 lakh+ cover is now mainstream even in smaller towns — a response to rising medical inflation, post-pandemic risk awareness, and the reality that ₹3–5 lakh policies no longer offer adequate protection.

3. Add-on Adoption Shows Families Want Better — Not Cheaper — Coverage

As users understand claim patterns and out-of-pocket risks better, they are upgrading protection through add-ons.

Add-on adoption (% increase) & share of policies with >₹10 lakh SI:

Tier Add-on Adoption Policies with >₹10L SI

Add-on Adoption Policies with >₹10L SI Tier 1 228% 76%

228% 76% Tier 2 207% 60%

207% 60% Tier 3 179% 63%

On average:

Tier-1 buyers choose 2.2 add-ons

Tier-2 choose 2 add-ons

Tier-3 choose 1.7 add-ons

Consumables cover, room-rent relaxation, OPD benefits and cumulative bonus top the adoption list.

What this signals:

Users in smaller towns are beginning to behave like evolved metro buyers—they want richer, holistic protection, not bare-minimum plans.

4. Modular Plans Now Dominate: 96% of All Sales Across India

Nearly all health plans sold today—across metros, Tier-2 and Tier-3—are modular.

These plans bundle:

OPD

Modern treatment benefits

Consumables

Maternity

No-claim bonus enhancements

Why modular plans matter to smaller towns:

They dramatically reduce out-of-pocket spends for middle-income families, especially at private hospitals where OPD and consumables can significantly inflate bills.

5. EMIs Reshape Affordability: Over 40% of Tier-3 Users Pay Monthly

The EMI model, introduced in FY23, has become a gamechanger—especially outside metros.

For young parents, gig workers and small-business owners, monthly payments remove affordability barriers and make higher covers feasible.

6. What Families Buy: Tier-2 & 3 Prefer Family Floaters

Family structure heavily influences policy choice.

Families in tier-2 and 3 regions prefer comprehensive floater covers over individual plans Smaller towns prefer family floaters, reflecting joint families and multi-generational coverage needs.

7. Renewals & New Sales Rising Together — A Sign of Habit Formation

Earlier, Tier-2/3 growth came mainly from first-time buyers. Now, renewals are rising alongside new sales.

This indicates:

Higher long-term awareness

Lower churn

Health insurance is entering the monthly household budget

Users are seeing value and staying covered year after year

8. Claims Are Still Hospitalisation-Led: Inpatient Care Dominates at 80%

Claims data shows how customers use their insurance.

Tier-2/3 hospital claim split:

Hospitalisation: 80.70%

OPD: 11.90%

Day-care: 6.70%

Maternity: 0.60%

Diagnostics: 0.10%

What it reveals:

Inpatient care continues to drive insurance use.

But OPD + day-care now form nearly 20% of claims — showing gradual broadening of utilisation.

Higher sum insured purchases align with rising hospitalisation costs in Tier-2/3 markets.

Siddharth Singhal, Head of Health Insurance at Policybazaar, sums up this transformation:

Key insights at a glance: Non-metro India now leads health insurance growth: Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions contribute 62% of all new health policies, overtaking metros as the primary demand centres.

Higher cover is no longer a metro phenomenon: Nearly 1 in 2 policies in Tier-2 and Tier-3 now have ₹10–15 lakh coverage.

EMIs are reshaping affordability: Over 40% of Tier-3 customers now pay premiums monthly.

Coverage quality is improving: Strong adoption of add-ons and modular plans shows customers are upgrading protection.

Health insurance is becoming habitual: Rising renewals alongside new sales indicate repeat behaviour and longer-term engagement.

Family protection dominates smaller towns: ~60% of policies in Tier-2 and Tier-3 are family Floaters

Claims remain hospitalisation-heavy: Over 80% of claims originate from inpatient treatment.

“India’s health insurance growth is increasingly being driven by Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. What’s encouraging is not just the scale, but the shift in quality — customers are opting for higher covers, modular plans and EMIs. This reflects deeper understanding of healthcare costs and a more structured approach to long-term protection.”