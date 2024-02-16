P2P lending; best in spring water brands: Top personal finance stories

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at Reserve Bank of India, recently at a public event highlighted the risks associated with lending on peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms. In this week’s lead story, Karthik Jerome outline the main risks and suggest measures lenders can take to mitigate them.

Unhappy with RO or UV-filtered water and looking for the health and performance gains that can accrue from high-quality mineral water? Check out this week’s article by Namrata Kohli for a guide to the best brands and advice on making informed choices.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For a steady income post-retirement, consider buying an annuity plan. Look up Policybazaar.com’s table for an overview of the available options, investment requirements, and potential returns.

Mid-cap funds have yielded 48.5 per cent category average return over the past year. If you are looking to invest in a fund from this category, go through Morningstar’s review of UTI Mid-cap Fund.

Number of the week:

Rs 3,730 crore: Inflows into large-cap and flexi-cap funds in January 2024

In January 2024, large-cap and flexi-cap funds saw net inflows of Rs 3,730 crore. For the first time in 17 months, these lower-risk equity funds received more investment than small-cap funds, which attracted Rs 3,260 crore.

Throughout 2023, large-cap and flexi-cap funds collectively garnered Rs 4,500 crore, with the large-cap benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty50 – rising by nearly 20 per cent. Small-cap funds received nearly Rs 40,000 crore, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 index rising by 55.6 per cent.

This sharp increase in small-cap valuations has prompted analysts to recommend caution. Investors are advised to review their equity allocations. If their portfolio is heavily weighted towards small and mid-cap funds, they should book profits in these areas and shift towards large-cap funds. Failure to rebalance could expose them to higher risk and potential losses if a market correction occurs in the small- and mid-cap segments.