Branded and bottled: Why mineral water is the new good health trend

Mineral water is the healthiest: It comes from natural underground reservoirs and springs and has a higher mineral content of calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

“If you believe your body is the most expensive real estate that you will ever own on the planet, then water should be the most valuable asset that you put into your body because 60 per cent of your body is made up of water,” says Ryan Fernando, a celebrity lifestyle and wellness coach whose clients include cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Aamir Khan.





"we drank from ponds, streams, springs, wells". If you are an athlete or are in a profession that requires immense concentration for several hours of a day "then you need absolute performance and the highest quality of water for it+," he says.

There are a wide variety of Indian and international brands in mineral water such as Kinley, Evocus, Himalayan Natural, Bailey, Bisleri Vedica, Evian, Qua, and San Pellegrino. Qua is marketed as pure, sodium-free mineral water from the Himalayan foothills. Evian, from France, is a natural mineral water. San Pellegrino, from Italy, is bottled at the source of the world-famous spring of San Pellegrino.

Another imported mineral water is Korean Jeju SamDaSoo. “This water is very good for a diabetic patient due to the presence of Vanadium. It helps in skin booster and the immunity system works pretty well if you drink this water. It helps in anti-aging as silica prevents arteriosclerosis and forms collagen preventing aging,” says Ekta Bhatia, managing director of IBC General, which imports Jeju SamDaSoo. The brand has been served at various international conferences, including the 2010 Seoul G20 Summit, the 2012 Seoul Nuclear Security Summit, and the Jeju World Natural Preservation Congress.

The tapped water in homes is stripped of nutrients and minerals, says Dr Sarthak Chakravarty, an Allergy Specialist. “If well treated and regulated properly I would recommend tap water. Like internationally, people drink tap water directly unlike us, using RO water purifiers. However, in India tap water is not that pure, so spring water in India is safer and more valuable in regards to medicinal aspects. It contains natural salts and minerals.”

Pallavi Rao, a sports nutritionist in Bengaluru, says mineral water balances pH in the body. Bottled spring water keeps the body balanced and it contains minerals beneficial for teeth and bones.

There isn't a wrong or right way to drink water but "sipping water consistently throughout the day is preferable to gulping large quantities at once," says Jashan Vij, a health coach. Personal needs vary, but a general guideline is around eight 8-ounce glasses daily. Factors like climate, activity level, and health influence the ideal amount. Drinking more than your kidneys can process may cause water intoxication. Overall, listen to your body's signals, stay adequately hydrated, and adjust intake based on your lifestyle and health considerations.

Alkaline water is supposed to neutralise acid in the bloodstream and infused waters have added flavors and nutrients: these are niche market products and may not offer significant health benefits over regular water. “In the market, you’ll find waters like alkaline, infused, and even ‘smart’ water, each with its claims. I’d say the best water to drink is clean and safe, regardless of its source. Both tap-filtered and bottled waters have their pros and cons. While bottled water like mineral or spring water can offer additional minerals, tap filtered is eco-friendlier and more cost-effective,” says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, a nutritional expert and co-founder of Food Darzee, a “healthy meals” delivery service.

“In countries like India, waterborne diseases are quite common due to unsafe and unhygienic conditions. Waterborne infections can occur either due to unhygienic storage or unhealthy dispensing methods,” says Dr Bhushan Bhole, senior consultant GI surgery and liver transplantation at PSRI Hospital in Delhi.