Pension fund managers: Why consistency and risk matter in your choice

Currently 10 pension fund managers manage the funds of subscribers in the National Pension System (NPS). Another one, PPFAS Asset Management, has received approval to begin operations soon, which will take the number up to 11. Since this is a long-term investment, investors must do their homework and choose a fund manager carefully.

Regulations allow subscribers to choose up to three different fund managers for the four asset classes available.

Investors should consider several factors while selecting an equity fund (E) manager. The first is returns. “Look for consistency in returns across periods ranging from six months to 10 years,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Check how the fund has performed against its benchmark.

Those who have access to advisors should ask them to calculate the rolling returns of these funds and use that as an assessment criterion.

Next, examine portfolio concentration for each fund (available in portfolio disclosures of individual pension fund managers). “Prefer a diversified portfolio rather than one that is too concentrated in a sector or a few stocks,” says Vishwajeet Goel, head of Pensionbazaar. Goel also suggests that investors should consider fund management fees as one of the factors in their evaluation.

Selecting Fund C