Pension fund managers: Why consistency and risk matter in your choice

Check whether a fund manager is delivering returns by taking higher risk. Avoid one whose portfolio does not align with your risk appetite. “Review downside performance in bad market periods to judge risk management,” says Kurian Jose, CEO, Tata Pension Management.
Ideally, investors should review performance once or twice a year. “Checking too often can cause panic over temporary dips that are normal,” says Jose. Investors are allowed to switch their pension fund managers once in a financial year. “Do a separate assessment for each asset class,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.
Investors should not react to short-term volatility and should allow adequate time for market conditions to turn favourable before deciding on a change. “Ideally, one should give a fund manager at least three to five years before considering a change,” says Pandya.