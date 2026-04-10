₹2.95 lakh cr outflow: Why debt mutual funds saw a sharp March 2026 exit

If you noticed your debt mutual fund portfolio looking quieter—or even shrinking—in March, you’re not alone. The category saw a massive ₹2.95 lakh crore outflow, marking one of the sharpest pullbacks in recent months.

But here’s the key point: This wasn’t panic selling—it was largely timing and treasury behaviour.

What exactly happened in March

Debt mutual funds, especially short-term and liquid categories, saw heavy redemptions:

Liquid funds: ₹1.35 lakh crore outflows

Overnight funds: ₹40,228 crore

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Money market funds: ₹29,207 crore

Low duration funds: ₹25,227 crore

Even relatively stable categories weren’t spared:

Short duration funds: ₹22,194 crore outflows

Corporate bond funds: ₹15,293 crore outflows Gilt funds: ₹3,078 crore outflows This broad-based exit dragged overall debt fund flows into negative territory for the quarter. "The pressure was concentrated in short-term and treasury-oriented categories, which suggests quarter-end institutional and corporate liquidity adjustments were a key driver. The sharp reversal in debt fund flows in March was driven largely by heavy redemptions from short-term and liquidity-oriented categories. Liquid Funds saw the biggest outflows at Rs 134,988 crore, followed by Overnight Funds at Rs 40,228 crore, Money Market Funds at Rs 29,207 crore and Low Duration Funds at Rs 25,227 crore. This concentration of outflows suggests that quarter-end treasury and institutional cash management activities were a key driver of the month’s weakness," said Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Why this happened (and why you shouldn’t panic) At first glance, such large outflows may look alarming. But the real reason is far more routine. March is year-end for companies Corporates and institutions typically: Withdraw money from liquid and short-term funds Use it to meet tax payments, salaries, and balance sheet adjustments Reallocate cash for the new financial year This is why the biggest hit was seen in: Liquid, overnight, and money market funds These categories are commonly used by institutions for parking short-term surplus cash. What it means for retail investors

If you’re a regular investor using debt funds for: Emergency funds Short-term goals Portfolio stability Then this data should not worry you. Because: These outflows are seasonal, not structural They happen almost every year around March But there is one important signal While most of the outflows were expected, one trend stands out: Even corporate bond and short-duration funds saw withdrawals This suggests: Some caution among investors Preference for liquidity over slightly longer lock-ins Sensitivity to interest rate uncertainty Interest rate environment still matters The backdrop to all this is the current rate cycle.