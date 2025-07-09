PF transfer after a job change: Here's the process and why it matters

If you have recently switched jobs, transferring your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance to your new employer’s account is crucial to ensure your retirement savings continue to grow seamlessly. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to transfer their PF balance online, simplifying the process for millions of employees in India.

Why transfer your PF?

According to the EPFO, transferring your PF helps consolidate your retirement corpus and retain the benefits of compounding. It also ensures your service history is carried forward, which is important for pension eligibility and avoiding tax deductions on withdrawals after five years of service.

The online PF transfer process The EPFO provides an easy-to-use online system for transferring your PF. Here’s how it works: -Activate your UAN: Ensure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated at EPFO’s member portal. Your Aadhaar, bank account, and mobile number must be linked to your UAN. -Log in: Use your UAN and password to log in to the portal. -Submit transfer request: Navigate to ‘One Member-One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ under the online services tab. -Verify details: Check your personal information and PF account details of your previous and current employment. Select either your previous or current employer to attest your claim, based on their digital signature availability.

-Authenticate with OTP: Request an OTP on your UAN-registered mobile number and submit it to complete the process. Key prerequisites Your previous employer must have entered your date of exit in the system. If not, update it through the ‘Manage > Mark Exit’ option on the portal. Only one transfer request can be made against a previous PF account. Tracking your claim Once submitted, you can track the status of your transfer request under ‘Track Claim Status’ in the member portal. EPFO confirms that no physical Form 13 submission is required if the request is filed online.