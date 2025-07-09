Q2 2025 sees sharp drop in M&A and IPO activity, But PE remains resilient

India’s corporate dealmaking momentum slowed significantly in Q2 2025, as geopolitical volatility and policy uncertainty created a risk-averse environment for both domestic and foreign investors. According to Grant Thornton Bharat, India Inc recorded 582 transactions (including IPOs and QIPs) valued at USD 17 billion, a sharp 48% decline in deal value from the previous quarter.

M&A Activity Hits Two-Year Low “The second quarter of 2025 was marked by a cautious investment environment influenced by global uncertainties,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner – Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat. “However, the emergence of new unicorns and a late-quarter recovery in public markets offer optimism going forward.” Excluding public market activity, deal volume stood at 554 transactions worth USD 12.8 billion, reflecting a 13% QoQ drop in volume, even as year-on-year volumes rose 23% compared to Q2 2024—a sign of underlying resilience.

The Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) segment witnessed a steep fall, with just 197 deals worth USD 5.4 billion—the lowest quarterly M&A value since Q2 2023. The absence of billion-dollar domestic deals was a key reason, with total domestic deal value plummeting by 81% QoQ. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services made headlines with a bold domestic acquisition spree across IT, banking, and media, reflecting a differentiated consolidation strategy amid overall softness. The only billion-dollar M&A this quarter was Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s USD 1.57 billion stake in YES Bank, which accounted for a large share of total deal value. Cross-border deal activity was muted:

Outbound deals dropped 25% in volume and 74% in value Inbound deals, however, held steady, signaling selective confidence from foreign investors in Indian assets One standout domestic player, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, made a string of acquisitions across IT, banking, and media, bucking the cautious trend with a bold consolidation strategy. Private Equity Holds Firm Despite Value Drop Private Equity (PE) deals continued to demonstrate resilience, with 357 transactions totalling USD 7.4 billion—the second-highest quarterly volume since Q4 2022. However, values dipped due to fewer mega-deals compared to Q1. 18 PE deals were above USD 100 million, totalling USD 4.6 billion, down from 21 deals worth USD 6.1 billion last quarter

The largest PE deal was Warburg Pincus and ADIA’s USD 862 million investment in IDFC FIRST Bank Investor appetite remained strong in niche consumer and tech segments: Mythik Entertainment raised USD 15 million, marking a notable play in media-tech Citykart Retail secured USD 68 million in Series B funding, showing continued faith in value retail Public Markets Cautiously Reopen IPOs and QIPs remained subdued but stable: 12 IPOs raised USD 1.9 billion, down 25% in volume and 26% in value QoQ June offered hope, with listings from Leela Hotels (USD 407M), Ather Energy (USD 343M), and Aegis Vopak Terminals (USD 326M) pushing monthly totals to their second-highest in 2025

Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) held ground, with 16 issuances worth USD 2.2 billion, led by the banking sector which raised USD 1.1 billion across six deals Sectoral Trends: Banking Shines, Retail and IT Slide Retail & Consumer led in volume (21% of total activity) but deal values fell 78% Banking and Financial Services dominated in value—USD 4.5 billion across 73 deals, the highest since Q3 2022 Infrastructure followed, with USD 1.2 billion from 10 deals, driven by large PE bets in roads and urban development IT & ITeS posted 58 deals, but saw a 35% drop in volume and 57% dip in value