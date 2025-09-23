PhonePe offers firecracker insurance for Rs 11 ahead of Diwali celebrations

As India prepares to celebrate Diwali with lamps and fireworks, safety becomes important. To help families, PhonePe has relaunched its firecracker insurance, offering financial protection at a nominal cost.

Coverage offered

For just Rs 11 (inclusive of Goods and Services Tax), the insurance plan provides coverage of up to Rs 25,000 for 11 days during the festival season. The policy safeguards the policyholder, their spouse, and up to two children under a single plan. Policies purchased after October 12 will be valid for 11 days from the date of purchase.

The plan covers:

Hospitalisation exceeding 24 hours

Day-care treatment of less than 24 hours

Accidental death

Steps to get insured

People can purchase the insurance in under a minute on PhonePe’s app, said the company. They should follow this process: