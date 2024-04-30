Planning a trip: Check out countries with mandatory travel insurance

Several countries have made it mandatory for visitors to have health insurance coverage before entry. These regulations aim to ensure that travellers have access to necessary medical treatment in case of emergencies and to prevent undue strain on local healthcare facilities.

What is travel insurance?

Travel insurance covers various risks and expenses associated with travelling, both domestically and internationally.

Type of travel insurance:

Individual travel insurance: It is designed to meet the journey-specific needs of an individual.

Family/Group travel insurance: A travel insurance that safeguards the trip of two or more people is known as group travel insurance.

Student travel insurance: Student travel insurance provides financial coverage when you visit a foreign country to pursue higher education.

Travel insurance for senior citizens: A travel plan that covers the unique needs of senior citizens while they travel overseas is known as travel insurance for senior citizens.

Some of the countries that have stringent health insurance requirements include:

Schengen Countries: To apply for a Schengen visa, it’s important to have appropriate travel insurance that meets the specific standards set by the Schengen countries. The sum insured under your Schengen travel insurance must be at least 30,000 euros.

Turkey: Visitors are required to have travel medical insurance coverage for entry into Turkey. This is essential to ensure that individuals have access to healthcare services during their stay.

Cuba: Travel medical insurance covering sudden illness and repatriation is mandatory for visitors to Cuba. This requirement underscores the importance of being prepared for unforeseen medical situations.

Thailand: All visitors to Thailand must have travel medical insurance. This requirement ensures that travellers are prepared for any health-related eventualities.

Nepal: A paradise for trekkers and nature enthusiasts, requires travel insurance for trekking or mountaineering activities. Having insurance is crucial in Nepal to cover medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and other risks associated with outdoor adventures.

UAE: Known for its futuristic cities and luxury experiences UAE requires travel insurance for multiple-entry visa holders. This coverage is essential for visitors to manage medical costs, trip delays, and other unforeseen events during their stay in this glamorous destination.

Whether you are planning to visit Thailand's beaches, explore Ecuador's natural wonders, experience Singapore's modernity, immerse yourself in Turkey's history, indulge in the luxury of the UAE, discover Cuba's charm, or trek through Nepal's mountains, travel insurance should be a top priority. It provides essential coverage for medical emergencies, trip disruptions, and other unforeseen events, ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey to these captivating destinations.