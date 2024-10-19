Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / 125,000 openings listed by companies under PM Internship Scheme: Report

125,000 openings listed by companies under PM Internship Scheme: Report

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, the scheme aims to provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months

Reservations to apply in internship scheme; Rs 800 crore pilot launched
The initial cost of the scheme's pilot project is estimated at Rs 800 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Companies have listed 1.25 lakh internship opportunities so far for candidates under the PM Internship Scheme, according to sources.

The dedicated portal for the scheme went live for registration by candidates at 5 pm on October 12.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The sources in the know on Saturday said that so far 250 top companies have been registered under the scheme and 1.25 lakh internship offers have been made by companies.

The scheme's pilot project had envisaged providing 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to the candidates. The internships are set to commence on December 2.

Those in the age group of 21-24 years are eligible to apply for the scheme, which is being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry through the portal 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in'.

Under the scheme, an intern will get a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

More From This Section

Analog Devices sees India as key R&D hub: Company's India head

FM Sitharaman meets Mexican minister on backdrop of bilateral trade summit

ITU secretary-general echoes PM's call for framework on digital tech

Software services export grows to $205.2 bn in FY24, US major destination

Eyeing $87 bn investment in petrochemicals sector over next decade: Puri

The initial cost of the scheme's pilot project is estimated at Rs 800 crore.

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, the scheme aims to provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

100,000 Indian students can join AICTE's green internship programme

upGrad commits Rs 200 cr training programme for PM's internship scheme

Premium

Internship opportunity: Progress will need to be carefully monitored

PM internship scheme looks to bridge gap in employability: FM Sitharaman

Prime Minister internship scheme: Over 155,000 apply within a day

Topics :Nirmala SitharamaninternshipsBudget 2024

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story