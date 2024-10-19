125,000 openings listed by companies under PM Internship Scheme: Report

Companies have listed 1.25 lakh internship opportunities so far for candidates under the PM Internship Scheme, according to sources.

The dedicated portal for the scheme went live for registration by candidates at 5 pm on October 12.

The sources in the know on Saturday said that so far 250 top companies have been registered under the scheme and 1.25 lakh internship offers have been made by companies.

The scheme's pilot project had envisaged providing 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to the candidates. The internships are set to commence on December 2.

Those in the age group of 21-24 years are eligible to apply for the scheme, which is being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry through the portal 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in'.