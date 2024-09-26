Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Kisan 18th instalment to be released on Oct 5: Check details

Central government scheme provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment
Photo: PTI
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of the PM KISAN scheme on October 5, according to the programme's website. The 17th instalment was released on June 18.

What is PM-KISAN Nidhi

PM-KISAN Nidhi is a central government scheme that was launched in December 2018 to support the farmers' income with an annual assistance of Rs 6,000. The money is given in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer. More than 93 million farmers received Rs 2000 in the 16th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana.

What farmers need to do to receive 18th instalment

They must complete paperwork, including the e-know your customer (KYC) process.

To complete the eKYC process for PM Kisan, follow these steps:

Go to the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the 'eKYC' option under the "farmer corner" section.

Fill in your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the required field.

Click on the 'search' button.

Enter the OTP that is sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Click on the 'submit button to complete the eKYC process.

You can also complete the eKYC process at a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC) by providing your Aadhaar number and undergoing biometric authentication.

How to check PM-KISAN instalment status:

Visit the PM-KISAN website.

On the homepage, locate the 'farmers corner' section.

Click on the 'beneficiary status' option.

Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on the 'get data' button.

The status of your PM-KISAN instalment will be displayed on the screen.
Topics :PM Kisan Yojana

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

