Portugal tightens immigration rules: Changes and impact on Indians decoded

Portugal will require most foreigners to obtain a work visa before entering and living there, joining some other advanced nations in tightening immigration rules. The change comes as the number of foreign residents in Portugal increased by 33 per cent to one million in 2023, representing about 10 per cent of the country’s total population.

Previously, foreigners who entered Portugal on a tourist visa and found a job could apply for a residence permit. Under new rules, most foreigners, including Indians, must apply for a work visa at a Portuguese consulate before arrival.

"Portugal needs regulated immigration. Rules without supervision lead to the limbo and indignity many immigrants face," said Presidency Minister António Leitão Amaro. The government also plans to increase border controls and end the backlog of over 400,000 visa applications by hiring more staff and establishing a special task force.

"These changes aim to ensure regulated immigration, as the Portuguese government believes that unsupervised rules can lead to uncertainty and challenging conditions for many immigrants," said Saurabh Arora, chief executive officer and founder of University Living.

How will this affect Indians?

Manisha Zaveri, joint managing director of Career Mosaic, said, "Portugal's government plans to tighten immigration rules will now necessitate more extensive planning and preparation for those aiming to live and work in Portugal." Indian jobseekers must prepare thoroughly for the consulate process and ensure their papers are in order.

Here are steps Indians planning to move abroad must consider:

Focus on high-demand fields such as technology, health care, and engineering.

Proficiency in languages like English, German, French, or Japanese can significantly improve your chances

Consider countries with more flexible immigration policies.

Seek opportunities with multinational companies or explore remote work options.

Stay updated on immigration policies

Enrolling in educational institutions abroad can provide a pathway to immigration.

Explore digital nomad visas for remote workers.

Join professional associations and diaspora communities.

Ensure that you have a solid financial plan for relocation costs.

Investigate regional migration programs in countries like Australia and Canada.

What are the costs of obtaining a work visa in Portugal?

"The main fees for entering and residing in Portugal include €90 (Rs 8,186) for the temporary visa, €83 (Rs 7,550) to submit the work residence permit application, and €72 (Rs 6,549) to collect the work residence permit," said Arora.

Employment and project visas have different fees depending on the duration.

Opportunities for Indians

"Approximately 58,000 jobs are currently vacant in Portugal across eight sectors," said Arora. Key sectors include information and communication technology (ICT), metallurgic and metalworking industries, health care, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, and construction.

Is it worth moving to Portugal?

"Finding work in Portugal can be challenging, with one in three expats expressing dissatisfaction with the job market," said Saurabh. However, 78 per cent of expats report that their income supports their desired lifestyle. Additionally, the option to work remotely and apply for a digital nomad visa offers more flexibility for those considering relocating to Portugal.

"Compared to similar countries, Portugal stands out for its welcoming culture, lower cost of living, and high quality of life," said Zaveri.