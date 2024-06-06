Moratorium to refund: Reforms in health insurance you must know about

One prerequisite for fulfilling the vision of insurance for all by 2047 is trust. Customers’ concern about whether an insurer will honour their claim needs to be addressed. To make health insurance accessible and reliable, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued a master circular on May 29, 2024.

“The master circular introduced by IRDAI encourages insurers to adopt customer-centric policies. A focus on customer satisfaction can positively impact insurance penetration. It will lead to a UPI-like movement – deeper penetration and higher adoption – within the health insurance ecosystem,” says S Prakash, managing director/chief executive officer designate, Galaxy Health and Allied Insurance.

Let us examine the key provisions of the master circular:

Premium refund





Previously, if you purchased a health insurance policy and decided to discontinue it during the policy term, you would receive a refund based on a 'short-premium scale'. For example, if you had used the policy for three months, the insurer would deduct six months of premium and refund the remaining six months' premium. If you had used the policy for six months, they would deduct nine months' premium. If you had used the policy for nine months or more, you would receive no refund at all.



Now, after the free-look period of 30 days, a customer can cancel the policy with a seven-day notice and get a proportionate premium back, unless they have made a claim. The shift to proportionate refunds means the insurer will only deduct the premium for the period for which the policy was used. If a customer uses a policy for four months and then decides to discontinue it, the insurer will refund the remaining eight months’ premium.

“This change provides greater flexibility to people who wish to discontinue their health insurance policy,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder of SecureNow.

Insurers may hike premium rates slightly since they will have to refund more money to policyholders who discontinue. “However, the impact may not be significant as most people tend to continue with their insurance policies year after year,” says Mehta.



Moratorium period

Another important change is the reduction of the moratorium (look-back) period from eight years to five years. Previously, after eight years, an insurer could not deny a health insurance claim except in cases of proven fraud (such as deliberate hiding of critical information).

Now, this period has been reduced to five years. “This is a significant benefit for policyholders as it provides assured claim payment sooner,” says Mehta. He adds that premiums may not change much due to this reduction.

Experts warn that prospective customers should not turn complacent after this rule change. “At the time of purchasing a policy, they must comprehensively declare their medical history (major ailments suffered, surgeries undergone, medicines being consumed currently, and so on). They must also come clean regarding their lifestyle habits, such as smoking and drinking,” says Siddharth Singhal, business head-health insurance, Policybazaar.com.



Cashless claim





The regulator wants insurers to achieve 100 per cent cashless claim settlement and minimise settlement through reimbursement. More importantly, the request for cashless authorisation must be decided within one hour. Insurers must put the necessary systems in place to achieve this by July 31, 2024.

In the past, there have been many cases where patients were discharged by the hospital but were unable to leave because the insurer had not settled their bill with the hospital. In extreme cases, customers had to stay for one more night, incurring additional costs. Now the regulator has mandated that if there is any delay beyond three hours, the additional amount charged by the hospital shall be borne by the insurer from its shareholders’ fund.



Points to remember

While the master circular sets laudable goals, customers need to watch out for a few things. For many types of customers (senior citizens or those with pre-existing diseases, PEDs.), policies may be expensive. Hence, it is best to purchase health insurance at an early age, before one has incurred any disease that could make access to health insurance difficult or raise costs significantly.

Buyers must also ensure they purchase an adequate sum insured. “The minimum sum insured should be Rs 10 lakh per family member, though a higher amount is advisable,” says Singhal.

Focus on waiting periods for PEDs in the policy. This is the period for which the insured must wait before they can make a claim for PEDs. The insurer recently brought it down from a maximum four years to three years. “Nowadays, plans are available that offer coverage from the 31st day for PEDs if you pay 15-20 per cent extra premium. Those having a PEDs should opt for this feature,” says Singhal.







Insurance highlights

For senior citizens and those with preexisting diseases (PEDs), health insurance policies may be expensive

It is advisable to purchase health insurance at an early age before any disease

Ensure an adequate sum insured; the minimum recommended is Rs 10 lakh per family member, though a higher amount is advisable

If you have a PED, consider buying a plan that offers coverage from the 31st day for that PED if you pay 15-20% extra premium

Avoid plans with sub-limits related to modern treatments, room categories, or disease-specific treatments Finally, avoid plans with sub-limits, whether related to modern treatments, room categories, or disease-specific limits.



