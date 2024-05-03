Prajwal Revanna row: Visa-free entry to 34 nations with diplomatic passport

After allegations of sexual abuse against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna came to light, he fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that Revanna did not need a visa note to travel to Germany.

But a visa is mandatory for Indians in Germany. So, how did Revanna not need one? That's because he holds a diplomatic passport.

Diplomatic passports, unlike regular passports, have maroon covers and a shorter validity, typically five years or less. Holders of these passports enjoy certain privileges and immunities, including protection from arrest, detention, and some legal proceedings abroad.

The MEA issues diplomatic passports, known as 'Type D' passports, to individuals in specific categories:

1. Those with diplomatic status.

2. Government-appointed individuals on official business.

3. Senior officers of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) at Joint Secretary rank and above.

4. Relatives and immediate family of IFS and MEA officers.

5. Selected individuals authorised for official government travel, such as union ministers and MPs.

Visa not required for Germany

While a visa is mandatory for normal Indian citizens, Germany is among 34 countries with operational visa exemption agreements for diplomatic passport holders. A reciprocal agreement, established in 2011, allows Indian diplomatic passport holders to visit Germany without a visa for up to 90 days.

Hence, in Prajwal's case, no visa note was issued by the MEA.

India has similar agreements with other countries, such as France, Austria, and Switzerland. Additionally, India has agreements with 99 countries where holders of service and official passports also enjoy visa exemptions for stays of up to 90 days.

Political clearance

Political clearance is mandatory even if a diplomatic passport holder is visiting Germany or any other country. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat requires members using diplomatic passports to apply for political clearance via a specific portal. Applications should ideally be made three weeks in advance. In this case too, despite not needing a visa, Prajwal should have applied for political clearance for a private visit.



Diplomatic passport requirements

To obtain a diplomatic passport, approved individuals must submit forms, photos, and relevant clearances. The necessary documents include political or PMO clearance, identity proof, and a safe custody certificate if the applicant's ordinary passport is retained by their department.

Diplomatic rights

Diplomats are granted immunity from arrest and prosecution. Diplomatic premises and bags are protected, and diplomats typically live tax-free. They also benefit from separate entrances at airports.