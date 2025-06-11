Profit Booking, volatility, war fears: Mutual fund flows hit 13-month low,

Equity mutual fund schemes saw net inflows drop to Rs 19,013 crore in May 2025, the lowest in 13 months, down almost 22% from April’s Rs 24,269 crore. At the same time, redemptions surged to Rs 37,591 crore, the highest since July 2024, as per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). So, what’s going on, and more importantly — should you be worried?

SIPs stay strong – That’s good news

While net inflows fell, investors like you continued to stay committed to long-term investing through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans). In fact, SIP inflows hit a record high of ₹26,688 crore in May. That’s a strong sign of resilience and discipline in retail investing, despite short-term noise.

So, if you're investing through SIPs — you’re doing the right thing by staying consistent. Why did net inflows drop? The sharp increase in redemptions from Rs 32,479 crore to Rs 37,591 crore indicates that many investors chose to capitalise on recent market gains by booking profits. "Equity net sales have seen a sharp downtick largely on account of higher redemptions. This was probably due to the war-like situation in the beginning of the month leading to sentiment being cautious," said Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC. Profit Booking: After a strong rally earlier in the year, many investors chose to cash out and lock in their gains, especially with the market feeling uncertain.

War-Like Tensions: The launch of India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and global geopolitical tensions led to cautious sentiments. Valuation Concerns: Markets had run up a lot. High valuations made investors jittery and triggered redemptions, especially from large-cap funds. "The broader slowdown in equity inflows can be attributed to a mix of factors: a less buoyant equity market in May compared to April, concerns around global economic headwinds, and a possible consolidation phase or profit booking in the domestic equities following sharp rallies in the previous months and stretched valuations. Also, heightened global volatility—stemming from geopolitical tensions with India launching Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and concerns around global inflation, contributed to a risk-off sentiment among some investors," said Himanshu Srivastava – Associate Director- Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

What were investors buying (and avoiding)? Flexicap Funds: Topped inflows with Rs 3,841 crore. These give fund managers the freedom to pick across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. Small- and Mid-Cap Funds: Still popular (Rs 3,214 crore and Rs 2,809 crore respectively) but inflows cooled, showing that investors are becoming cautious with these volatile segments. Large-Cap Funds: Received just Rs 1,250 crore — half of what they saw in April. The sharp decline suggests a tactical shift among investors toward higher-growth, though riskier, segments like mid and small caps. It also reflects some degree of profit booking, as large-cap indices had already seen considerable run-up in the months prior.

Thematic & Sector Funds: Two new launches drew Rs 1,792 crore, with the total category inflow at Rs 2,052 crore. Clearly, many investors are betting on new themes and trends. "Small-cap category, despite its inherent volatility, continues to attract investor interest on the back of strong domestic sentiment and long-term return potential. However, the pace of inflows into small-cap and mid-cap funds saw some cooling compared to April, indicating a cautious undertone amid market valuations and global uncertainties. Also, investors need to be wary of inherent risks that tag along with small and mid-cap segments while making investment decisions. They should align their investments in these segments in line with their risk appetite and overall asset allocation and avoid going overboard in them, cautioned Srivastava.

Key takeways for investors: "Investors seem to be cautious on equity generally as a category with lower fund flow over the par 6 months. Inflows have nearly halved from the peak. Thematic and smallcap continues to draw funds displaying a robust risk appetite of investors," said Juzer Gabajiwala, Director, Ventura. Another important trend? A shift from pure equity funds to hybrid funds. Amid market volatility, hybrid schemes (like balanced or aggressive hybrid funds) recorded a 46% month-on-month jump in inflows. That means investors are looking for a bit more safety without abandoning equities altogether. After a sharp rally, markets seemed overvalued to many. Experts say May’s less buoyant equity performance led to a “wait-and-watch” approach. With markets recovering from earlier volatility, many investors used the bounce-back to book gains. Redemptions spiked 16% to Rs 37,591 crore, the highest since July 2024. "Particularly encouraging is the 46% surge in hybrid fund inflows to Rs 20,765 crore, demonstrating sophisticated investor appetite for balanced investment strategies. The launch of 19 new open-ended mutual fund NFOs raising Rs 4,170 crore signals continued innovation and product development in the market. This temporary consolidation phase actually presents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to enter India's dynamic equity markets at attractive valuations, supported by the country's strong economic fundamentals and growth prospects," said Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research- Fundamentals, SMC Global Securities.

What should you do as an investor? Stick to SIPs: Record inflows mean disciplined investors are winning. Keep going. Rebalance if needed: If your portfolio is too small-cap heavy, consider rebalancing. Despite the net outflow trend in equity schemes, the mutual fund industry crossed ₹70 trillion in AUM, thanks to SIPs and market recovery. It’s a strong sign of India’s maturing investor base and consistent retail participation. The slowdown in flows was also driven by a shift in investor preference from pure equity funds to hybrid schemes amid market uncertainty and volatility, with hybrid funds recording a 46% month-on-month surge in inflows."