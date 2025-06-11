Railway minister say Tatkal tickets will need Aadhaar: How will it help you

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the national transporter will soon introduce e-Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal train ticket bookings, seeking to curb fraud and ensure fair access.

The step will “help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need”, said Vaishnaw on X.

This digital verification step is expected to significantly misuse of the Tatkal quota by touts and unauthorised agents who often corner a large share of last-minute tickets.

Why this move matters

For years, the Tatkal system has been got complaints of:

Bots used by agents to book tickets within seconds

Fake IDs or multiple accounts blocking genuine users

Sale of tickets in the black market

ALSO READ: How Indian Railways plans to curb fraud with Tatkal booking overhaul By adding Aadhaar verification, Railways hopes to block multiple or fraudulent bookings and ensure transparent access to emergency tickets.