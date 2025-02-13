Realtors raise record Rs 22k cr via QIP in 2024: Who are biggest gainers?

Fundraising through qualified institutional placements across sectors hit an all-time high in 2024 with a total of 99 issues raising over Rs 1,41,482 crore in 2024. This issue amount marks a 75% increase over the previous all-time high of Rs 80,816 crore in 2020, shows a study by real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

"Anarock's analysis of the surge in QIP fundraising in 2024 highlights the real estate sector's continued might amid strong institutional confidence in India’s economic fundamentals. Despite market fluctuations, capital markets remain robust, and companies continue to attract strategic investments. Our research shows that the real estate sector remained a dominant contributor in 2024, with eight developers and one REIT collectively raising Rs 22,320 crore," noted the report.

The real estate sector, including developers and REITs, ranked first in QIP fundraising both in terms of capital raised and the number of issues.

Godrej Properties – Rs 6,000 crore (03-Dec-2024)

Prestige Estate Projects – Rs 5,000 crore (10-Sep-2024)

Brookfield India REIT – Rs 3,500 crore (10-Dec-2024)

Macrotech Developers – Rs 3,300 crore (07-Mar-2024)

D B Realty – Rs 920 crore (18-Mar-2024)

Brigade Enterprises – Rs 1,500 crore (06-Sep-2024)

Anant Raj Ltd – Rs 500 crore (23-Jan-2024)

Keystone Realtors Ltd – Rs 800 crore (29-May-2024)

Max Estates Ltd – Rs 800 crore (04-Sep-2024)

In total, these companies raised Rs 22,320 crore, demonstrating the growing interest in the real estate sector and its ability to attract large institutional investments.

In 2023, a total of 43 QIP issues raised about Rs 55,109 Cr across sectors, closely matching the total QIP fundraise of Rs 56,152 Cr in 2017. The real estate fund raising trend through QIPs in 2023 was nil, meaning that real estate developers did not raise any funds via this

route that year.

The QIP Rationale

QIPs are a faster and more cost-effective way for developers to raise capital than private equity and bank loans.

They offer liquidity without excessive shareholder dilution and preserve ownership structures while enabling larger projects and investments. Institutional investors like mutual and pension funds bring substantial capital to fuel sectoral growth.

The flexibility in fund allocation — whether for land acquisition, construction, or debt refinancing — adds a critical level of financial stability.

A successful QIP boosts market credibility and sends out strong growth potential signals, thereby attracting even more investments. Collectively, these benefits accelerate project timelines and allow developers to execute ambitious expansion.

In 2024, both the Nifty and Sensex reflected significant volatility in the Indian equity markets.

Nifty 50, representing large-cap stocks, showed a bracing upward trend in the H1 2024 thanks to robust corporate earnings, increased foreign institutional investment, and positive economic indicators such as GDP growth and declining inflation rates. However, the year went on to see considerable volatility due to global geopolitical tensions, fluctuating oil prices, and shifts in global monetary policies. Market corrections towards the latter part of 2024 saw investors react predictably to tightening fiscal policies and profit-booking activities. Despite volatility, five Nifty indices surged over 30% in 2024- and the Real Estate index secured the 4th spot, posting a strong 34.67% annual gain.

Outlook 2025

"The overall volatility, particularly in H2 2024, suggests a mixed outlook for QIP funding in the real estate sector in 2025," said Puri. "While tightening fiscal policies and global uncertainties may temper broader equity market sentiment, the strong performance of the Real Estate index despite volatility is a testament to sustained investor interest in the realty sector."

"Given that QIPs are driven by institutional investor confidence, there are strong indications that large and listed developers will continue to draw significant funding in 2025. Investors seeking stability amid broader market fluctuations will see real estate as a good hedge against volatility. Also, if global monetary policies stabilize and domestic economic indicators remain positive, QIP activity in Indian real estate will gain further momentum and continue to fuel expansion, land acquisitions, and debt refinancing among these players," said Puri.

