Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Record 67.7 million ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till July 31: I-T department

Record 67.7 million ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till July 31: I-T department

July 31 was the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The income tax department on Monday said a record 6.77 crore income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24 were filed till July 31, including 53.67 lakh first-time filers.
 
"The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st July 2023 are more than 6.77 crore, which is 16.1 per cent more than the total ITRs for AY 2022-23 (5.83 crore) filed till 31st July 2022," the income tax department said in a statement.
 
July 31 was the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers and those who do not need to get their accounts audited for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal.
 
The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, 2023, (the due date for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases), with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day.
 
The department also received 53.67 lakh ITRs till July 31, 2023, from first-time filers, a fair indication of the widening of the tax base, the department added

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

What are the mistakes that can lead to defective ITR? How do I rectify it?

Party over? If overweight, pare exposure to US technology companies

SBI's infra bonds: Should retail investors opt for such investments?

Don't forget to verify your income tax return in August: Here's the process

Don't agree with a tax notice? You should respond through I-T portal

ITR filing 2023: Here are some ways to file your income tax return

Topics :Income taxITR filing

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story