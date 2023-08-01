SBI's infra bonds: Should retail investors opt for such investments?

In the space of infrastructure bonds, two distinct types emerge, each playing a pivotal role in fueling progress.First is Government-issued Infrastructure Bonds, these sovereign offers, organized by the government or one of its trusted agencies, paving the way for national or regional infrastructure projects. The foundation of trust is their low-risk nature, which is anchored by the governing authority's unwavering creditworthiness, and the other, Corporate Infrastructure Bonds, which are issued by private firms, particularly those devoted to infrastructure development, take center stage. These financial instruments have a slightly higher risk, but they entice investors with the promise of high profits.

"Infrastructure bonds are often issued for a period of 10 to 15 years or more. The credit rating bestowed upon infrastructure bonds serves as a compass, guiding investors through the seas of financial security and default possibilities. Government-issued bonds reign supreme with elevated credit ratings, rendering them a fortress of safety in comparison to their corporate counterparts. These bonds come with a 10-year term and a 5-year lock-in period. In case a secondary market is not easily accessible, one can benefit from the investment for the entire 10-year duration. Some issuers may even offer a guaranteed buyback option," said Abhijit Roy, CEO, GoldenPi.

The long-term issuer rating has been affirmed at IND AAA with Stable outlook.

Bonds are an attractive investment option for investors seeking a steady stream of income. In India, banks have been issuing bonds to meet their capital requirements. They offer a fixed rate of coupon which is agreed upon at the time of issuance. This coupon rate is relatively high and remains the same throughout the tenure of the bond. Once the tenure is complete, investors receive the principal amount along with the final coupon payment. These bonds are rated by credit rating agencies which indicated the creditworthiness of the issuing bank. It helps investors assess the risk involved in investing and they can decide accordingly. A AAA-rated bank issuance is considered very safe and often recommended for both short-term and long-term investors.

Benefits of investment:

• They offer a fixed rate of interest,

• Investors get a predictable income stream.

• A AAA-rated bank is very safe so your investment is also safe.

Taxpayers can claim income tax deduction for investment of up to Rs 20,000 in long-term infrastructure bonds under Section 80CCF of the Income Tax Act. While the Section 80CCF is a sub-section of Section 80C, this exemption of Rs.20,000 is specifically for infrastructure bonds and is over and above the Rs.150,000/- exemption limit that Section 80C offers.



These bonds will be subjected to a lock-in period of 5 years and the bond tenure is normally up to 10 years. Again, the exemption is only for the contribution.



As most of these bonds are highly rated long-term bonds, they are low-risk investment options, so retired investors or those closer to retirement can opt for them. A triple A rated (AAA) bond is a good tax saving-cum-investment option.



But the interest earned on these bonds is fully taxable in the hands of the investor

The interest income is added to the total income of the investor and taxed as per their tax slab. "It is not an EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) proposition like the Public Provident Fund (PPF). Just like other tax saving instruments like National Savings Certificate (NSC) and 5-year bank fixed deposits, the interest earned is taxed. Under an Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), long term capital gains tax is nil and dividends are tax free, so there is no tax burden," said Value Research in a note.

"The success of SBI Bonds indicates that there is strong demand for infrastructure bonds in India and other banks might tap the market as well. The bonds were issued at a coupon rate of 7.54%, which appears to be a decent offering to investors who are seeking steady and fixed income in the long run. If you are considering investing in infrastructure bonds, you may opt for tax-free bonds where you get tax benefits along with fixed income. However, it is crucial to check credit rating, tenure, coupon rate and tax benefits whenever you are investing in bonds," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.

They can be used to save tax, as the interest income is exempt from income tax up to a certain limit."At 7.54% per annum coupon rate, the SBI Infrastructure bond is not very attractive for retail investors, since many banks are offering similar interest rates on their 5-7 years long fixed deposits, along with deposit insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh.Bonds are less liquid than fixed deposits, which can be liquidated anytime by paying a small penalty. Thus, the 15 years tenure of the bond is a major liquidity challenge for retail investors. The investors should also bear in mind that the interest income on bonds is taxed at slab rates," said Anshul Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Wint Wealth.