SBI's infra bonds: Should retail investors opt for such investments?

Infrastructure bonds are financial instruments that are strategically issued by governments or private companies to secure funds that are solely dedicated to advancing various infrastructure development projects.
From building key roadways, bridges, and airports to generating plants, railways, and telecommunications networks, these bonds play an important role in supporting economic growth, improving quality of life, and addressing a nation's or region's infrastructure deficit.
First is Government-issued Infrastructure Bonds, these sovereign offers, organized by the government or one of its trusted agencies, paving the way for national or regional infrastructure projects. The foundation of trust is their low-risk nature, which is anchored by the governing authority's unwavering creditworthiness, and the other, Corporate Infrastructure Bonds, which are issued by private firms, particularly those devoted to infrastructure development, take center stage. These financial instruments have a slightly higher risk, but they entice investors with the promise of high profits.
"Infrastructure bonds are often issued for a period of 10 to 15 years or more. The credit rating bestowed upon infrastructure bonds serves as a compass, guiding investors through the seas of financial security and default possibilities. Government-issued bonds reign supreme with elevated credit ratings, rendering them a fortress of safety in comparison to their corporate counterparts. These bonds come with a 10-year term and a 5-year lock-in period. In case a secondary market is not easily accessible, one can benefit from the investment for the entire 10-year duration. Some issuers may even offer a guaranteed buyback option," said Abhijit Roy, CEO, GoldenPi.
Are such bonds a worthy investment?
This coupon rate is relatively high and remains the same throughout the tenure of the bond. Once the tenure is complete, investors receive the principal amount along with the final coupon payment. These bonds are rated by credit rating agencies which indicated the creditworthiness of the issuing bank.
It helps investors assess the risk involved in investing and they can decide accordingly. A AAA-rated bank issuance is considered very safe and often recommended for both short-term and long-term investors.
Can you save tax by investing in infra bonds?
These bonds will be subjected to a lock-in period of 5 years and the bond tenure is normally up to 10 years. Again, the exemption is only for the contribution.
As most of these bonds are highly rated long-term bonds, they are low-risk investment options, so retired investors or those closer to retirement can opt for them. A triple A rated (AAA) bond is a good tax saving-cum-investment option.
But the interest earned on these bonds is fully taxable in the hands of the investor
The interest income is added to the total income of the investor and taxed as per their tax slab. "It is not an EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) proposition like the Public Provident Fund (PPF). Just like other tax saving instruments like National Savings Certificate (NSC) and 5-year bank fixed deposits, the interest earned is taxed. Under an Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), long term capital gains tax is nil and dividends are tax free, so there is no tax burden," said Value Research in a note.
Should a retail investor bet on it?
"At 7.54% per annum coupon rate, the SBI Infrastructure bond is not very attractive for retail investors, since many banks are offering similar interest rates on their 5-7 years long fixed deposits, along with deposit insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh.
Bonds are less liquid than fixed deposits, which can be liquidated anytime by paying a small penalty. Thus, the 15 years tenure of the bond is a major liquidity challenge for retail investors. The investors should also bear in mind that the interest income on bonds is taxed at slab rates," said Anshul Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Wint Wealth.
Safety of investment
One of the major advantages of investing in SBI Infrastructure Bonds is the safety of the investment." These bonds are secured instruments, backed by the government of India. This means that investors are likely to get their principal investment back irrespective of the performance of the bond. This gives investors the peace of mind that their investment is safe and secure," said CA Sharad Kumar Sharma.