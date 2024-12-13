IMD weather today: Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, rain in Puducherry and more

The country's weather has drastically changed, with most areas experiencing extreme cold. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy fog over Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and surrounding areas for the next two days due to the severe cold. It is anticipated that the fog would drastically impair visibility, affecting daily activities and transportation.

Meanwhile, other southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, are expected to have significant rainfall, according to the weather department.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Rainfall alert

Heavy rains have disrupted many areas of Puducherry. According to RMC Tamil Nadu, from December 11 to December 16, an orange alert for severe to very heavy rain was issued.

Palakkad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are expected to see heavy rainfall today, while Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kasaragode districts are expected to have heavy rainfall on December 13.

The majority of peninsular India, west-central India, and certain east-central and northeastern regions were expected to get above-normal rainfall, according to the weather service. In the meantime, a number of areas in east and north-east India, as well as a large part of north and north-west India, are expected to have rainfall that is normal to below normal.

Weather update 2024: Winter alert

People in a number of northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh, have also been warned by the IMD that temperatures may soon drop. In some areas, the cold wave is likely going to get worse, with even lower minimum temperatures. One of the coldest days of the season has already been recorded in Delhi, with a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The chilling effect of snow in the northern hills is being felt in the plains, as frost has started to form in many areas. Temperatures in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are regularly dropping, making them extremely cold.