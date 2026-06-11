Retirement planning for young professionals: When to start

retirement often gets pushed aside. But this is one area where starting early quietly makes a big difference. It’s not about putting aside large amounts right away. It’s about giving your money more time to grow. Even small, consistent investments in your 20s can reduce the pressure you would otherwise feel later. You don’t need a perfect plan on day one. You just need to begin. Retirement feels like a very distant goal when you have just started earning. There are more immediate priorities like rent, lifestyle, and maybe saving for short-term plans. Because of that,often gets pushed aside. But this is one area where starting early quietly makes a big difference. It’s not about putting aside large amounts right away. It’s about giving your money more time to grow. Even small, consistent investments in your 20s can reduce the pressure you would otherwise feel later. You don’t need a perfect plan on day one. You just need to begin.

How to estimate the corpus, inflation needs, and income target

The first step is to understand what you are working towards. This is your retirement corpus. In simple terms, the total money you’ll rely on once your regular income stops.

Start with your current monthly expenses. Remove temporary or work-related costs

Focus on what you actually spend to maintain your lifestyle For example: Current monthly expense: ₹50,000 Now bring in inflation, which is the increase in prices over time. At around 6–7% inflation: Expenses can double every 10–12 years So if you’re in your 20s today, the same ₹50,000 could become a much larger number by the time you retire. A simple way to estimate You don’t need complex formulas at this stage. A basic approach works: Convert the monthly expense into an annual expense

Multiply it by around 25–30 times This gives you a rough idea of the corpus needed. Another way to look at it:

Try to replace around 70–80% of your current income after retirement Don’t get stuck on exact numbers. The idea is to have a direction, not a perfect figure. How to build the mix across growth, debt, income buckets, and healthcare buffers Once you have a rough target, the next question is how to start building towards it. Since retirement is far away, your portfolio can focus more on growth, but with some balance. Growth bucket (your main driver early on) This is where most of your money should go in your 20s and early 30s. Equity mutual funds

Index funds or other market-linked options These may fluctuate in the short term, but over long periods, they tend to grow faster than inflation. That’s what helps build your corpus.

Debt bucket (for balance and stability) Even in the early years, it helps to have some stable investments. Provident fund (EPF/PPF)

Fixed deposits

Debt funds This part keeps your overall portfolio balanced and reduces the impact of market swings. Income bucket (for later stage) You don’t need to focus much on this right now. Closer to retirement, this bucket will help convert your savings into regular income. Annuities

Income-oriented investments For now, your focus is still on building, not withdrawing. Healthcare buffer This is often overlooked early on. Start with a basic health insurance plan

Increase coverage as your income grows This protects your savings from being used for unexpected medical expenses later.

A practical way to think about it In your early years → more focus on growth

As time passes → gradually add stability

Avoid becoming too conservative too early The balance can evolve as your life changes. How to review, catch up late, and avoid behavioural mistakes near retirement Starting early gives you an advantage, but staying consistent is what actually builds wealth. Start small, then increase You don’t need to start big. Begin with around 10–15% of your income, if possible

Increase your investment every time your income increases A simple habit, like increasing your monthly investment each year, can have a strong impact over time.

Review your plan regularly Check your progress once a year

Adjust based on income changes, lifestyle changes, or new goals

Stay aligned with your long-term target You don’t need to track it daily, but make sure you stay aware. Mistakes to avoid Waiting too long to start: Time is your biggest advantage right now

Stopping investments during market dips: Short-term movements shouldn’t affect long-term plans

Keeping everything in “safe” options too early: This limits growth and may not beat inflation

Using retirement savings for other goals: This reduces the long-term benefit

Not increasing investments with income: Income growth should reflect in your savings, too A simple action checklist Estimate your current expenses

Start a monthly investment (even a small one)

Increase your contributions gradually

Maintain a mix of growth and stability

Review your plan once a year The idea is not to do everything at once, but to keep moving in the right direction.

FAQs How much should someone save for retirement at this stage? A good starting point is around 10–15% of your income. If that feels difficult, start with a smaller amount and increase it over time. How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement? In your early years, focus more on growth. As you get closer to your retirement, gradually shift towards more stable investments to reduce risk. When does an annuity or pension product make sense? These are more useful closer to retirement, when you need a predictable income. In the early stages, the focus is on growing your savings.