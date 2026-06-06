Retirement planning for beginners: It's not an overwhelming task to do

Retirement can feel far away when you have just started earning. It’s easy to push planning aside and assume you will deal with it later. The problem is that waiting usually makes things harder.

retirement planning work is time. The earlier you start, the less pressure you feel later. You don’t need perfect numbers or a large amount to begin. You just need a basic plan, how much you may need, where to invest,and how to stay consistent. Once that is in place, the process becomes far less overwhelming. What actually makeswork is time. The earlier you start, the less pressure you feel later. You don’t need perfect numbers or a large amount to begin. You just need a basic plan, how much you may need, where to invest,and how to stay consistent. Once that is in place, the process becomes far less overwhelming.

How to estimate corpus?

The first step is to understand how much money you might need. The total amount is called retirement corpus. In simple terms, it is the pool of savings you will use after you stop working.

Start with your current monthly expenses.

Remove expenses that may not continue (like daily commuting)

Focus on essential living costs

For example:

Current monthly spending: ₹50,000

Adjusted estimate: ₹40,000

Now consider inflation, which means prices increase over time. This is where many people underestimate their future needs.

At around 6 per cent inflation:

Expenses roughly double every 10-12 years

So ₹40,000 today could become:

Around ₹80,000 in 12 years

Much higher over 25-30 years

A simple way to estimate your target:

Calculate your annual expenses (monthly × 12)

Adjust that number for future costs

Multiply it by 25–30

This “25–30 times” rule is a rough way to estimate how large your corpus should be. It is not exact, but it gives you a working direction.

How to build corpus?

Once you have a rough target, the next step is deciding how to build towards it. Relying on just one type of investment usually does not work.

It helps to divide your plan into simple buckets:

Growth bucket (for long-term increase)

This is where your money grows over time.

Equity mutual funds

National Pension System

Equity means investing in markets. It can fluctuate in the short term but over long periods, it has historically helped beat inflation.

If retirement is far away (15–20+ years), a larger share can be here.

Debt bucket (for stability)

This part is meant to balance risk.

Public Provident Fund

Fixed deposits

Debt mutual funds

These do not grow as fast but provide stability and protect your savings.

Income bucket (for retirement phase)

This becomes important closer to retirement.

Annuities (products that give a fixed monthly income after you invest a lump sum)

Monthly income plans

You don’t need to focus on this early but it helps later when regular income replaces salary.

Health care buffer

Medical costs often rise much faster than general inflation.

Keep personal health insurance (not just employer cover)

Consider an additional buffer for expenses not covered by insurance

Ignoring this can disrupt even a well-planned retirement.

How to avoid mistakes?

A retirement plan is not something you set once and forget. It needs small adjustments over time.

Review your progress

Check your plan once a year.

Increase your investments when your income grows.

A useful habit is a step-up SIP. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) simply means investing a fixed amount regularly, usually monthly.

Try increasing your SIP by 5–10 per cent each year.

This small increase can make a big difference over time.

If you are starting late

You can still catch up but the approach needs to be more disciplined.

Increase your savings rate.

Avoid unnecessarily large expenses.

Stay consistent rather than trying risky shortcuts.

Behavioural mistakes to watch out for

Withdrawing long-term investments early: Using retirement savings for reaching other goals reduces long-term growth.

Using retirement savings for reaching other goals reduces long-term growth. Stopping investments during market dips: Market falls can feel uncomfortable, but for long-term goals, they are part of the journey.

Market falls can feel uncomfortable, but for long-term goals, they are part of the journey. Ignoring inflation while planning: This leads to underestimating how much you will actually need.

This leads to underestimating how much you will actually need. Sudden changes close to retirement: Moving everything at once due to fear can affect your final outcome.

A steady approach, even if it feels slow, tends to work better over time.

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement at this stage?

A common starting point is saving around 15–20 per cent of your income. However, what matters more is starting early. Even a small monthly investment builds momentum over time.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

When retirement is far away, a larger portion can be in growth assets like equity. As you get closer, gradually shifting towards more stable and income-generating options helps reduce risk.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

Annuities are usually more relevant closer to retirement, when you need a predictable monthly income. In the early years, the focus is typically on growing your savings.

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

Starting late, not investing consistently, underestimating inflation and withdrawing long-term savings too early are some of the most common mistakes. These can reduce the final retirement corpus significantly.