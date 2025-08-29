Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rise of women investors: Zerodha sees their share climb to 30% in 10 years

Rise of women investors: Zerodha sees their share climb to 30% in 10 years

Zerodha data shows women now form 3o% of its clients, up from just 3% in 2014, reflecting a steady shift in financial independence and equity market participation.

Women investors, Woman
Picture: Pexels
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
For long, stock market investment was considered a male only zone. But women are making inroads now, and quite fast. Data shared by Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shows that women now account for nearly 30 per cent of the brokerage’s customer base, compared with just 2-3 per cent just a decade ago.
 
While the men’s share has fallen from nearly 78 per cent to around 68 per cent in the last 5 years.
 
This growth is in line with a broader trend of rising women’s financial inclusion, driven by digital platforms, easier access to investment tools and growing awareness.
 

Who manages the accounts?

A small survey conducted by Zerodha among women customers offered an interesting split:
 
50 per cent of women investors manage their accounts independently
 
The other 50 per cent depend on family members, usually husbands, brothers or children, to operate their accounts.
 
Kamath called the 50 per cent self-managed share a “good start” but said a bigger shift is needed if women are to gain true financial independence.
 

Bigger picture

Government data backs this shift. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), women now account for 39.7 per cent of all bank accounts and deposits. Demat holdings too have seen a sharp rise, with women’s accounts surging from about 6.7 million in 2021 to 27.7 million in 2024.
 
The numbers underline a quiet but significant reshaping of India’s investment landscape. While men still dominate in terms of market share, women investors are now steadily carving out their space in the country’s equity markets.  

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

