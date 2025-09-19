Rising bike accidents, costlier EV repairs push up insurance claims: Report

Policybazaar’s latest analysis of two-wheeler claims across India shows how riding habits, vehicle choices and city traffic are shaping accident and insurance trends. The study, covering the last three years, offers insights on both seasoned bikers and new owners.

Claims Surge as Roads Get Busier

Two-wheeler insurance claims rose 15 per cent in 2024-25, the highest in recent years, and are expected to climb another 10-12 per cent in 2025-26. Rising daily commuting, leisure rides, and a shift towards mid-segment motorcycles are driving this spike. Easier claims processes and better awareness are also prompting more riders to report incidents.

Mid-Segment Motorcycles Dominate Claims

Motorcycles in the 150–350 cc range recorded a 15 per cent jump in claims, while smaller commuter bikes remained steady. Scooters continue to see fewer claims. The growing appetite for faster, higher-powered machines in congested cities is fuelling accident risk.

EV Repairs Hit the Pocket Harder Though electric two-wheelers form a small share of the market, they stand out for higher risks. Claim frequency is 18-20 per cent higher than petrol bikes, while repair costs are 30-35 per cent more. Early adopters often face issues linked to battery handling and costly parts. Metro Riders Bear Higher Risk Nearly half of all claims come from Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Dense traffic and higher vehicle values make metro riders more prone to accidents and thefts. Ghaziabad, Meerut, Jaipur, Islampur, Kanchipuram, and Muzaffarpur have emerged as theft hotspots.

Accidents Frequent, Thefts Costly Accidents and natural calamities: 70–75 per cent of claims Theft or total loss: 20-25 per cent of claims Third-party liability: Rare but high-value While most claims involve minor accidents-- scratches, dents, or small collisions averaging Rs 4,000–7,000—instances of theft or total loss are financially more damaging. When Do Most Accidents Happen? The highest number of claims occur during weekday commuting hours—between 8–10 am and 6–8 pm—highlighting the risks of navigating urban traffic. Experienced policyholders, however, report 25 per cent fewer claims, suggesting that familiarity with routes and cautious riding matter.