September home loan rates: SBI, BoB start from 7.35%, see full list

State-owned lenders offer the lowest home loan rates in September, as private banks and housing finance companies keep their terms largely unchanged, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.

PSU banks’ rates

Annual interest rates of public sector banks (PSU) start at 7.35-7.55 per cent, continuing the lenders reputation of offering the most affordable options to homebuyers.

Union Bank of India is the most competitive, with rates starting at 7.35 per cent across ticket sizes.

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank are offering rates starting at 7.50 per cent, subject to customer profile and loan type.

Women borrowers get additional concessions of up to 0.10 per cent at UCO Bank and Canara Bank. Private banks' rates higher Private-sector banks ' interest rates are largely in the 7.70-8.35 per cent range, higher than that of PSUs. ICICI Bank and HSBC offer loans at 7.70 per cent interest, while HDFC Bank is more competitive at 7.90 per cent. Axis Bank is on the higher side, starting at 8.35 per cent. Among housing finance companies (HFCs): LIC Housing Finance and ICICI Home Finance are starting at 7.50 per cent onwards, matching public sector peers. PNB Housing Finance is priced higher, with rates in the 8.25–11.50 per cent range.