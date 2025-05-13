Rs 15 cr penthouses: All 298 Trump Tower Gurugram apartments sold on day 1

If you thought India’s high-end real estate market was cooling, think again. All 298 ultra-luxury units at Trump Residences Gurugram, priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, were sold out on launch day, clocking Rs 3,250 crore in bookings, including Rs 125 crore worth of penthouses.

Located in Sector 69, Gurugram, the development spans two 51-storey towers and has been launched by Smartworld Developers and Tribeca, in collaboration with The Trump Organization.

Whether you’re in the market for a luxury home or just following real estate as a long-term investor, this launch is a clear signal of rising demand for branded, ultra-premium homes in India’s top metros—particularly Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune.

Pankaj Bansal, the founder of Smartworld Developers, said the phenomenal response was a testament to the aspiration for world-class living in India. “Smartworld is proud to lead the delivery of this landmark project, and we thank our buyers for their trust in our vision,” he added.

Trump Residences Gurgaon comprises two 51-storey towers and offers what developers described as the most ‘prestigious addresses in the country.’ While Smartworld will oversee development, construction, and customer service of the project, Tribeca will lead design, marketing, sales, and quality control, the two companies said in a statement.

What’s special about Trump Residences Gurugram?

Location: Sector 69, a fast-developing zone with proximity to Golf Course Extension Road

Price Range: ₹8–15 crore per unit. The Gurugram Trump Towers project is being launched at Rs 27,000 per square feet.

Design & Construction: Led by Smartworld and Tribeca

Features: Bespoke interiors, private elevators, luxury clubhouses, curated concierge services

Brand Appeal: The “Trump” name lends a premium that global buyers associate with exclusivity

It will have a total saleable area of 12 lakh square feet. It will feature all-glass façade, double-height living rooms in select units, floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, and a shared rooftop offering views of the Aravallis.

This second Trump Tower in Gurugram will feature India's first aquarium bar, a massive aquarium integrated into a bar and restaurant.

This is the second Trump-branded residential development in North India. In 2018, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in Gurugram, is fully sold out and is set for delivery later this month, the statement read.

The Gurugram launch also comes just months after Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency, adding a layer of global visibility to the brand's Indian presence.

“The success of the Trump Residences shows that India’s wealthiest buyers are not just investing in square footage—they’re buying into global branding, exclusivity, and a lifestyle experience,” says a Delhi-based luxury real estate consultant.

What’s driving this boom? Rise of HNIs and UHNIs

India is now home to over 13 lakh millionaires, and a growing number are looking for internationally benchmarked homes in familiar metros.

Branded residences are the new status symbol

From DLF to Trump, branded names in real estate offer premium finishes, hotel-style amenities, and elite communities.

Wealth diversification

In uncertain markets, high-net-worth investors are putting money into tangible, inflation-hedged assets like ultra-luxury property.

“Branded residences appeal not just emotionally but financially,” says Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca. “They tend to hold value better and often appreciate faster in up-market localities due to their limited supply and high demand.”

Trump Towers in India

This marks the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth in India. Of the six announced so far, four — in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram — have already been completed.

India now stands as the largest market for the Trump brand outside the US. Earlier this year, Smartworld and Tribeca committed ₹2,200 crore in investment for the Gurugram project.

The sell-out of Trump Residences Gurugram isn’t just about glamour—it’s a wake-up call for anyone watching India’s luxury housing market. It tells us: