Not into stocks? Post office savings schemes could be worth an investment

With markets on a rollercoaster, many Indians are turning to post office savings schemes for safer, steady returns. Here's why these old-school options are back in personal finance conversations

post office
post office | Source: DD News
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
With growing financial volatility and fluctuating market-linked returns, a large section of the Indian population is turning back to the age-old method of investment- the post office. India Post’s small savings schemes are witnessing renewed interest for their government backing, steady returns, and easy accessibility, even in the country’s most remote corners.
 
These schemes, administered by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications, offer a blend of security, tax benefits, and reasonable interest rates. Here’s a breakdown of the most popular savings and investment instruments currently offered by the post office.
 
Savings account
 
Much like a traditional bank account, the Post Office Savings Account is a low-risk, interest-bearing deposit option. Currently offering 4 per cent annual interest, this account requires a minimum balance of Rs 500. With no maximum limit, it is open to individuals, joint holders, and minors above 10 years. The interest is tax-exempt up to Rs 10,000 under Section 80TTA.
 
Accounts become dormant after three years of inactivity, but can be revived. One notable caveat: only one single account is allowed per person.
 
Recurring deposit 

The 5-Year Recurring Deposit (RD) scheme is popular among middle-income households seeking to build a corpus through monthly savings. Offering a 6.7 per cent annual interest, compounded quarterly, it allows investors to start with as little as Rs 100 per month.
 
Defaults incur minimal penalties, and after 12 monthly deposits and one year, subscribers can avail a loan of up to 50 per cent of the balance. Premature closures are permitted after three years, although with adjusted interest.
 
Time deposit
 
Post Office Time Deposits (TD) offer guaranteed returns at rates that rival those of commercial banks. The current rates (Jan–Mar 2024 quarter) range from 6.9 per cent to 7.5 per cent, depending on the tenure selected— 1, 2, 3, or 5 years.
 
The 5-year TD offers the highest return at 7.5 per cent, and qualifies for Section 80C tax deductions. Premature withdrawal is allowed after six months, although interest penalties apply.
 
Monthly income scheme
 
For those seeking a steady income post-retirement or a low-risk investment with monthly payouts, the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) offers 7.4 per cent annual interest, disbursed monthly.
 
With a maximum investment limit of Rs 9 lakh (single) and Rs 15 lakh (joint), MIS has a fixed tenure of five years. Premature withdrawals are allowed with penalties— 2per cent if closed after one year, 1per cent after three years. While interest is taxable, the certainty of monthly returns attracts conservative investors.
 
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
 
Aimed at encouraging financial planning for a girl child’s education and marriage, the Sukanya Samriddhi Account offers an unmatched 8.2 per cent annual return. Guardians can open the account for a girl under 10 years of age, with a minimum annual deposit of Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh.
 
Deposits are allowed for 15 years, and the account matures after 21 years or upon marriage (after 18 years of age). The scheme enjoys triple tax benefits—exemptions on principal (under Section 80C), interest, and maturity proceeds.
 
Public provident fund
 
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) continues to be a favourite among long-term investors. Backed by the government and offering 7.1 per cent interest, it requires a minimum deposit of Rs 500 annually, up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh.
 
With a lock-in of 15 years, extendable in 5-year blocks, the PPF also permits loans and partial withdrawals during the tenure. All returns—interest and maturity—are fully tax-free, making it an excellent tool for tax planning and retirement savings.
 
A growing appetite for certainty
 
While market-linked instruments like mutual funds and equities continue to attract younger, risk-tolerant investors, India Post’s savings schemes offer a vital safety net, especially for senior citizens, rural populations, and conservative savers.
 
As financial awareness deepens and digital access to postal banking improves, these schemes are slowly shedding their old-school image and emerging as reliable components of a balanced financial portfolio.
First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

