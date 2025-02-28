Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RuPay Debit Select card to offer airport lounge, gym benefits from April 1

Debit card will have personal accident insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh among other benefits

RuPay Debit Select card to offer airport lounge, gym benefits from April 1
Ayush Mishra
Feb 28 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will on April 1 launch new features for the RuPay Debit Select card. Cardholders will get benefits such as access to domestic and international airport lounges, personal accident insurance, complimentary gym memberships, golf lessons, health check-ups, spa sessions, cab coupons, and OTT subscriptions.
 
Features and benefits
 
The RuPay Debit Select Card will provide a range of premium benefits across multiple lifestyle categories:
 
Airport lounge access: Domestic airport lounge access once per quarter and international lounge access twice a year.
 
Personal accident insurance: Coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent total disability, subject to a minimum transaction requirement within 30 days before the accident.
 
Fitness & leisure:

Complimentary gym memberships every quarter (90 days for home workouts or 30 days for offline workouts).
 
One free golf lesson or round per quarter.
 
Quarterly health check-up packages.
 
Free SPA or salon services every quarter.
 
Rs 100 cab service coupon every quarter.
 
OTT subscription: Annual complimentary membership to Amazon Prime, Hotstar, or Sony Liv.
 
Concierge services: 24/7 personal assistance in multiple languages.
 
Exclusive merchant offers: Discounts and special deals from partner merchants.
 
Pricing and utilisation caps
 
Bundled pricing for these benefits is set at Rs 2,500 per card annually, collected quarterly from banks based on the number of reported RuPay Select Debit Cards.
 
Utilisation limits include:
 
Gym and golf: 1 per cent of total card base.
 
Health check-up and OTT subscription: 2 per cent of total card base.
 
Spa and lounge access: 3 per cent of total card base.
 
Banks can control the number of visits allowed to manage utilisation effectively. If the bank exceeds the utilisation cap, additional costs will be charged based on overuse.
 
Redemption process
 
Customers can redeem their benefits by visiting the official RuPay Select page at https://www.rupay.co.in/our-cards/rupay-debit/rupay-select.
 
Upon accessing the portal, cardholders must sign up by providing the following details:
 
Full name
 
Card type
 
Card name
 
First six or eight digits and the last four digits of their card number
 
Mobile number
 
Email address
 
Location
 
Desired password
 
After successfully creating a password, customers can log in using their registered email ID and password to browse available complimentary benefits.
 
To redeem a selected benefit, the customer must complete a nominal transaction of Re 1 using their RuPay Select Debit Card.
 
The coupon details will be sent to the registered email ID within 24-48 hours of the transaction.
 
For Spa & Health Checkups, cardholders must contact the RuPay Select support team via phone or email to schedule their appointment.
First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

