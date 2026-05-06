Rupee at record low: How it could hit your spending, travel, investments

The rupee is at a record low against the dollar amid high global crude prices, adding to the financial pressure on Indian households.

“A weak rupee does not hit every household instantly but it steadily raises the cost of anything we import,” said Hemant Sood, founder and managing director of Findoc Investmart, an investment platform.

Costs rise, pressure builds

A weak rupee’s effect is most visible in import-linked categories. Higher crude oil and natural gas prices pushed up household expenditure by 1.33 per cent in December 2025 and 3.4 per cent in March 2026. Such expenditure is expected to increase by 4 per cent in April, according to V P Singh, PGPM director, economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon.

For households, this plays out in two stages: Immediate impact: Fuel and transport costs rise first Spillover: Prices of goods and services increase as higher input and logistics costs get passed on “A weaker rupee gradually raises the cost of anything linked to imports. For households, that usually shows up first through fuel-related inflation and then through products that depend on imported raw materials,” Sood said. What is likely to get costlier Certain categories tend to see faster and sharper price increases when the rupee weakens. These include: Cooking fuels and LPG

Edible oils such as soya and palm oil

Smartphones, laptops, and consumer electronics

Gold and premium packaged food

Appliances like televisions and refrigerators

Medicines with imported inputs

Travel, especially international airfares

Foreign education and related expenses “Household items like cooking fuels, edible oils, travel costs, smartphones and laptops, gold, foreign education, medicines, and consumer durables are among the areas where prices will surge,” said Singh.

Sood added that fuel-linked categories typically feel the impact the fastest, followed by electronics and healthcare inputs. Currency weakness often leads to volatility in equity markets, especially if foreign investors turn cautious. However, experts suggest that the broader macro picture remains relatively stable. “Long-term Indian investors need not worry much because of weakening of rupee,” Singh said, noting that the currency has fallen roughly 12 per cent over the past year, which has supported exports. India’s exports surged to about $860 billion and corporate profits grew nearly 15 per cent year-on-year in the December quarter of FY26, the highest in two years, he added.

“A weak rupee generally supports export-oriented sectors such as information technology (IT) services and pharma exporters, while import-heavy businesses may see margin pressure,” Sood said. He advised investors to rebalance portfolios towards businesses with pricing power and lower import dependence. Singh also pointed out that sectors such as banking, oil and gas, and metals have been key profit drivers, while IT services and FMCG have seen relatively weaker growth. Travel and overseas education: plan ahead For those planning foreign travel or education, the impact is immediate because expenses are directly linked to foreign currencies. Experts suggest a few ways to manage the rising costs:

Use forex cards that lock in exchange rates

Convert currency in phases rather than in one go

Maintain foreign currency accounts where possible

Consider funding strategies that reduce direct currency exposure “Families should plan remittances in advance and avoid last-minute conversions. The idea is to reduce currency surprises,” Sood said. Singh added that taking loans from foreign banks could also help in some cases, especially if future income is earned in the same currency, thereby reducing exchange rate risk. Foreign currency loans Borrowers with foreign currency-linked loans often worry about rising EMIs when the rupee weakens. However, the impact depends on the loan tenure and future currency trends.