close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rs 500 note tightens hold as most circulated currency, show RBI data

The number of counterfeit notes in the Indian banking system marginally declined in 2022-23 compared with the previous financial year

Manojit Saha
rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of Rs 500 bank note in circulation increased further to 77.1 per cent as of March 2023, from 73.3 per cent a year ago. But, the share of Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 2,000 notes fell in Fy23.

Chart No e Rs 2,000 note in circulation
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which started a pilot on central bank digital currency (CBDC) in 2022, pumped digital notes in several denominations – Rs 0.5, Rs 1, Rs 2, till Rs 500. However, digital Rs 2,000 notes were not issued for circulation. A total of Rs 16.39 crore of CBDC is in circulation, of which the wholesale segment contributed Rs 10.69 crore. The e-Rs 500 has the highest share in the retail segment, at 47.5 per cent. The first pilot for Retail eRupee was announced on December 1, 2022. “The results of both the pilots, so far, have been satisfactory and in line with expectations,” RBI said in its annual report for 2022-23.
 
Chart
Total counterfeit notes down, but forged Rs 500 notes surge
 
The number of counterfeit notes in the Indian banking system marginally declined in 2022-23 compared with the previous financial year. The Rs 500 denomination bank notes continue to have the highest share among counterfeit notes.


Chart

Also Read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange or accept your Rs 2,000 note?

Start exchanging Rs 2,000 notes from today; how to do it and other details

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

Banking fraud cases grow to 13,530 in FY23, amount halved to Rs 30,252 cr

Topics : RBI Reserve Bank Currency

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Image
1 min read

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

HDFC Life
2 min read

Switched jobs in 2022-2023? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

budget
4 min read

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Most Popular

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Volume of bank notes in circulation increased by 4.4% during 2022-23: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

General govt deficit moderated to 9.4% of GDP in 2022-23, says RBI report

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read

Switched jobs in 2022-2023? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

budget
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon