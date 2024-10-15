Save up to Rs 1 lakh! Credit cards offer festive discounts and deals

With the festive season kicking off in India, BOBCARD Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has introduced its ‘Festive Shopping Rewards’ programme for October 2024. "The initiative offers discounts of over Rs 1,00,000 on more than 500 deals from leading partner brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Swiggy, and Zomato," BOBCARD said in a press release.

"This year, we plan to provide BOBCARD customers with unmatched savings across categories, making the celebrations even more rewarding," BOBCARD's Managing Director and CEO, Ravindra Rai said.

What’s on offer for shoppers?

BOBCARD’s festive offers span e-commerce platforms, electronics, travel, and grocery shopping. Here’s a breakdown of the discounts available, according to the company:

E-commerce platforms

Amazon: Get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 9,750 on full payments and EMI purchases, valid until October 16.

Flipkart: Avail a discount of up to Rs 12,750 with the Big Shopping Utsav, running until October 17. Additionally, the Diwali sale offers 10% off up to Rs 1,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 or more, until November 1.

JioMart: Save 10% with a maximum discount of Rs 3,250 during the Jio Utsav sale until October 15, with another round running from October 19 to 25.

Myntra: Shoppers can get 10% off up to Rs 1,000 on orders over Rs 3,500, available until October 20.

Electronics and gadgets

For tech enthusiasts, offers are available across major brands:

Croma: Receive 10% off on purchases above Rs 15,000 from October 24 to November 3 at Croma stores.

LG: Save up to Rs 35,000 on select home appliances, valid until December 13.

Samsung: Avail 22.5% cashback on products above Rs 20,000, including refrigerators and washing machines, available until the year’s end.

Travel offers



Planning a getaway? BOBCARD is offering travel discounts:

MakeMyTrip: Grab 35% off on flights, hotels, and holidays every Tuesday and Friday until December 31 using BOBCARD on EMI transactions.

Goibibo: Get 15% off on domestic and international bookings every Friday and Saturday until the end of the year.

Air India: Save Rs 2,000 on international flights and Rs 500 on domestic flights every Friday using specific promo codes until December.

Grocery and dining offers

For everyday essentials, BOBCARD is offering savings on grocery platforms and dining:

Zepto: Receive 10% off up to Rs 200 on orders over Rs 750, valid until November 30.

Big Basket: Shoppers can get discounts of 10% up to Rs 300 during the October and November Super Saver events.

Swiggy and Zomato: Foodies can save Rs 50 on Zomato and enjoy up to 10% off on Swiggy food orders, valid through December.

How can customers benefit?

BOBCARD customers make use of the ‘no-cost EMI’ options available on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and at retail outlets through Pine Labs POS machines.

Credit card usage surges during festive season

The usage of credit cards and credit-based payment options, including pay-later products, has seen a strong surge during this year’s festive season sales.

According to a report by The Economic Times, there has been a 35-50% increase in the total number of transactions this year compared to the festive period last year. A significant portion of these payments was made through credit cards, EMIs, and pay-later modes, indicating growing consumer preference for credit-based purchases.

Between 3 and 12 October, Razorpay, a payments platform, recorded a 106% rise in credit card transactions and a 60% jump in UPI payments compared to last year’s Navratri season. Amazon Pay, the fintech arm of the e-commerce giant, reported that 20% of purchases were made using EMI, with 80% of those transactions being no-cost EMIs.

As of August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recorded 105 million credit cards in circulation, highlighting the expanding reach of credit-based payments across India. Sectors such as lifestyle, fashion, and electronics were the major contributors to the rise in credit card usage during the festive period.