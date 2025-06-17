SBI Card drops air accident cover on premium cards: Here's the list

Which SBI credit cards are affected?
- SBI Card ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued
- SBI Card Miles ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued
- SBI Card Miles PRIME – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued
- SBI Card PRIME – Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued
- SBI Card Pulse – Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued
- UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE
- Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE
- Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card ELITE
- Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card ELITE
- Karur Vysya Bank SBI Signature Credit Card
- Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE
- Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued on:
- UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME
- Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME
- Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card PRIME
- Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card PRIME
- Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card
- South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME
- South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card
- Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME
- Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card
- City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME
- Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME
- Union Bank of India SBI Platinum Credit Card
- Oriental Bank of Commerce SBI VISA Platinum Credit Card
- Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card
- Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card
What cardholders should know
- Explore standalone travel insurance options to ensure protection during air travel
- Check for any alternate card benefits or upgrades available
- Stay updated on future communications from SBI Card regarding changes in features
