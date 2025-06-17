SBI Card drops air accident cover on premium cards: Here's the list

The withdrawal of air accident insurance will happen in two stages:

Effective July 15, 2025

The following SBI-branded cards will no longer offer the complimentary insurance benefit:

Effective August 11, 2025

Several co-branded credit cards issued in partnership with public and private sector banks will also see this benefit removed:

Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued on:

UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE

Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE

Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card ELITE

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card ELITE

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Signature Credit Card

Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE

Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued on:

UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME

Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME

South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME

Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME

Union Bank of India SBI Platinum Credit Card

Oriental Bank of Commerce SBI VISA Platinum Credit Card

Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card

What cardholders should know

SBI Card has not introduced any replacement benefit for the discontinued insurance. Affected users may consider: