Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Card drops air accident cover on premium cards: Here's the list

SBI Card drops air accident cover on premium cards: Here's the list

Company is discontinuing complimentary service offered by key credit cards, has not announced any replacement benefit

SBI CARD LOGO
SBI CARD LOGO
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Card has discontinued complimentary air accident insurance offered by many of its credit card products, including premium and co-branded. This insurance offered coverage of up to Rs 1 crore and discontinuing it will affect both SBI-branded and partner bank credit cards.

Which SBI credit cards are affected?

The withdrawal of air accident insurance will happen in two stages:
 
Effective July 15, 2025
 
The following SBI-branded cards will no longer offer the complimentary insurance benefit:
 
  • SBI Card ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card Miles ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card Miles PRIME – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card PRIME – Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card Pulse – Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued
 
Effective August 11, 2025
 
Several co-branded credit cards issued in partnership with public and private sector banks will also see this benefit removed:
 
Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued on:
 
  • UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Signature Credit Card 
  • Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued on: 
  • UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Union Bank of India SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • Oriental Bank of Commerce SBI VISA Platinum Credit Card 
  • Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card
 

What cardholders should know

 
SBI Card has not introduced any replacement benefit for the discontinued insurance. Affected users may consider:
 
  • Explore standalone travel insurance options to ensure protection during air travel 
  • Check for any alternate card benefits or upgrades available 
  • Stay updated on future communications from SBI Card regarding changes in features

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mastercard, EVA Live to host 20+ India shows with Enrique, Rahman,Tiësto

NPCI's new rules speed up UPI: How it impacts your daily transactions

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat spends ₹20 cr on 2 Andheri flats in just two months

How to invest in June: Equity SIPs, short-term debt, and balanced funds

Premium

Pharma and health care funds hold promise but demand long-term view

Topics :SBI CardsSBI CardTravel InsuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story