Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Major reasons health insurance claims get rejected, decoded by experts

From missed disclosures to policy lapses, experts break down the biggest reasons for health claim rejections and share simple steps to keep your coverage dispute-free.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Health insurance is meant to provide financial support during medical crises, but many policyholders face claim rejections during those crucial moments. Understanding why claims get denied can help consumers and ensure smoother settlement for their families.
 

Why claims are often rejected

Experts say most denials stem from gaps in disclosure or lapses in policy management. Raja Tanwar, head of claims at Go Digit Life Insurance, highlights the following key reasons:
 
Incomplete or incorrect disclosure: Hiding pre-existing medical conditions, surgeries, or even lifestyle habits like smoking or alcohol use can lead to claim rejection later.
 
Non-disclosure of medical history: Omitting chronic illnesses, genetic conditions or hazardous hobbies can give insurers grounds to deny claims.
 
 
Policy lapses: If premiums are not paid on time, the policy becomes inactive. Beneficiaries cannot make claims on a lapsed policy unless it has a paid-up value clearly communicated to them.

Policy exclusions: Many policies exclude specific causes of hospitalisation such as treatment within the waiting period, certain surgeries, or injuries from dangerous activities.
 
Multiple undisclosed policies: Insurers cross-check coverage against income levels and insurable interest. Non-disclosure of existing covers may trigger investigation and claim denial.
 

How to avoid claim rejection

Industry experts stress that health insurance contracts operate under the principle of utmost good faith, meaning full honesty is required from the buyer. Here are key steps to avoid trouble:
 
Make full disclosures: Share accurate details on health, occupation, habits and existing policies at the time of purchase.
 
Review policy documents: Carefully read exclusions, waiting periods and claim requirements before buying.
 
Pay premiums on time: Set reminders to avoid policy lapses and keep receipts handy.
 
Notify of changes: Update insurers about changes in health, address, or nominee details promptly.
 
Maintain documentation: Keep hospital records, bills, and policy documents organised for a smooth claim process.

The bottom line

Health insurance is a crucial financial shield, but its benefits can vanish if claim conditions are not met. Transparent disclosure and timely policy maintenance can prevent unnecessary disputes and ensure quick settlement when it matters most. 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

