Car loan rates start at 7.6% this September as banks roll out festive deals

Latest car loan rates in September
Processing fee waived off
- Canara Bank is waiving its processing fee completely till 30 September 2025 under its Retail Loan Festival.'
- IDBI Bank has also announced a zero processing fee till the same date.
- Punjab & Sind Bank is offering up to 50 per cent concession on fees under its Apna Vahan Sugam scheme.
- Processing charges otherwise range from as low as Rs 750 (State Bank of India) to up to 2 per cent of the loan amount for ICICI Bank.
Full List of Latest car loan rates in September
|NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
|Name of Lender
|Interest rate (%) p.a.
|EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
|Processing fee (% of loan amount)
|Union Bank of India
|7.80-9.70
|10,090 - 10,550
|Up to Rs 1,000
|Punjab National Bank
|7.85-9.70
|10,102 - 10,550
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|8.15-11.60
|10,174 - 11,021
|Up to Rs. 2,000
|Canara Bank
|7.70-11.70
|10,067 - 11,047
|0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000) (100% waiver on processing fee under Retail Loan Festival from 01.07.2025 to 30.09.2025)
|Bank of India
|7.85-12.15
|10,102 - 11,160
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
|UCO Bank
|7.60-10.25
|10,043 - 10,685
|0.50% (Rs 5,000)
|State Bank of India
|8.85-9.90
|10,343 - 10,599
|Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
|IDBI Bank
|8.30-9.15
|10,210 - 10,416
|Rs 2,500 (Zero processing fee till 30.09.2025)
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|7.70-12.00
|10,067 - 11,122
|
Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000)
What borrowers should consider
- Processing fees and seasonal concessions that reduce upfront costs.
- Keep EMIs manageable without paying too much interest over time.
- Some lenders like Bank of Maharashtra offer 0.25 per cent interest concessions for existing customers.
