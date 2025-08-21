SBI MF launches Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF; NFO opens August 25

SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest fund house, on Thursday launched SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active Fund of Fund (FoF), an open-ended scheme designed to give investors access to a diversified mix of actively managed equity and debt funds under a single umbrella.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on August 25, 2025, and will remain open until September 8, 2025.

What the Fund Offers

The scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting allocations between equity and debt-oriented mutual fund schemes, based on market conditions. This flexibility is meant to help investors balance risk and return, especially in volatile markets.

Equity allocation: 35% to 65%

Debt allocation: 0% to 65%

35%–65%: Actively managed equity & equity-oriented schemes 0%–65%: Actively managed debt & debt-oriented schemes Up to 5%: Money market instruments Minimum Investment: Initial: ₹5,000 (and in multiples of Re.1 thereafter) Additional Purchase: ₹1,000 (and in multiples of Re.1 thereafter) Available via SIP (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual) Fund Managers: Equity Portion: Ms. Nidhi Chawla Debt Portion: Mr. Ardhendu Bhattacharya Benchmark: NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 65:35 Index (TRI) Risk Profile: Classified as “Moderately High Risk” Suitable for investors with medium to long-term horizon seeking diversification

Other Key Points: Investors will bear expenses of this scheme plus underlying schemes.

The fund aims to provide a “one-fund solution” for asset allocation, balancing risk and return.

Promoted as convenient for investors looking for dynamic allocation in changing market conditions. Who Should Consider This Fund? The scheme is positioned as a convenient one-stop solution for investors who:

Want diversification without selecting multiple funds individually.

Prefer a professional, dynamic asset allocation strategy that shifts between equity and debt.

Seek to manage risk while staying invested for long-term wealth creation. "By adjusting allocations across asset classes, based on evolving market conditions, it aims to effectively provide diversification, manage risk and opportunities for long-term wealth creation," said Nand Kishore, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited.