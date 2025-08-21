Mutual funds boom in small states: Nagaland, Mizoram outshine big markets

The domestic mutual fund industry continued its growth momentum in July 2025, with the Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) rising 19.01% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.96% month-on-month (MoM), according to the latest industry data, analysed by ICRA Analytics. The growth spanned across categories, with equity-oriented schemes leading the charge.

Equity Schemes Lead the Pack

Equity-based schemes remained the top contributor, accounting for 54.56% of total AAUM, followed by liquid schemes at 14.64% and debt-oriented schemes at 13.20%.

Ladakh topped the list with 90.95% of its mutual fund investments in equity schemes, followed by Lakshadweep at 83.55%.

Maharashtra Dominates Industry Share

When it comes to absolute contribution, Maharashtra remained the hub of mutual fund investments, accounting for 40.64% of industry AAUM. It was followed by New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal. Collectively, the top five states made up more than 67% of total AAUM, highlighting concentration in India’s financial and metro hubs. Small States, Big Growth On a monthly basis, smaller states and union territories outperformed: Mizoram saw the sharpest MoM growth at 11.94%. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Kerala followed with 5.90% and 5.06%, respectively. On a yearly basis, however, Nagaland was the standout performer with an 84.43% rise in AAUM, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli also clocked a strong 45.99% YoY growth.

A Rare Decline in Lakshadweep On a monthly basis, Mizoram witnessed the maximum growth in AAUM which stood at 11.94% followed by Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Kerala which grew 5.90% and 5.06%, respectively. Interestingly, Lakshadweep was the only territory to see a fall in mutual fund AAUM, declining 41.82% YoY in July 2025. On the other end, Goa registered the slowest positive growth at 12.42% YoY. What This Means for Investors The numbers reinforce three key trends for retail and institutional investors: Equity appetite is rising – More investors are willing to ride market volatility for long-term wealth creation.